Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

This self-healing coating erases scratches and cracks within seconds

Luke Dormehl
By

When we talk about materials’ ability to endure scratches and scrapes we frequently focus on toughness, referring to a material’s ability to withstand abrasion. That is because most materials are unable to heal themselves once damaged. A new coating for metal, developed by researchers at Northwestern University, breaks the mold — by, well, not breaking. Instead of showing permanent damage when it’s scratched, scraped, or cracked, the novel material is able to self-heal within seconds. The hope is that the novel coating could one day be used to stop tiny defects from turning into the kind of localized corrosion that causes big structures to fail.

“We made self-healing coatings on metal surface based on oil,” Jiaxing Huang, professor of Materials Science and Engineering at Northwestern, told Digital Trends. “The unusual part is that the oil coating does not drip, sticks very well, and at the same time can rapidly heal when scratched. Such coatings can protect metal surface from highly corrosive environment[s].”

The self-healing material was achieved by modifying an oil with lightweight hollow particles in the form of tiny graphene capsules, measuring just tens of microns in size. These capsules form a network in the oil, preventing the oil film from shrinking or dripping. However, they still allow oils to flow when a scratch breaks the network, thereby healing the damaged area. In a proof of concept demo, the researchers showed that the material is able to heal repeatedly. Even after being scratched in the exact spot for nearly 200 times in a row, it was still able to return to its former un-visibly damaged state within seconds.

But while Huang describes this as a “very interesting lab discovery,” he warns against overhyping the material. That’s because it’s so far only been demonstrated on small-sized samples, such as metal plates or on wires. Provided that there is no problem when scaling it up, though, one possible real-world application could include emergency underwater repair of coatings on metal structures — since the modified oil can be brushed directly onto metal underwater. It might also be useful as a temporary anti-corrosion solution for metals which are going to be placed into highly corrosive environments.

“We are interested in [the] anti-fouling properties of such coatings,” Huang said, describing possible next steps. “We also wish to broaden the scope of suitable lightweight particles or to find ways to mass produce such graphene capsules. This is such an intriguing, yet seemingly simple system [that] we wish to gain much better understanding of why it works so well.”

A paper describing this project was recently published in the journal Research.

Don't Miss

We're going to the red planet! All the past, present, and future missions to Mars
mit beam audible message laser pointer
Emerging Tech

MIT’s new laser audio system can deliver secret messages directly to your ears

Researchers at MIT have developed a way of beaming an audible message across the room to a specific person by using a laser. Here's how it works -- and why it could even save lives.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
flir systems docksense technology virtualbumper
Emerging Tech

Don’t worry about denting your yacht. Parking assist for boats is finally here

Docking a boat isn't easy. A new object recognition tool uses machine vision technology to help. If it senses an impending collision, DockSense leaps into action to offer corrective steering.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
t mobile one vs simple choice hq sign feat 2x3
Mobile

The Coolpad Surf is the first hot spot that uses T-Mobile's 600MHz band

2019 will be a huge year for T-Mobile. Not only is a merger with Sprint likely, but T-Mobile is also in the midst of building out its next-generation mobile service. Here's everything you need to know about the T-Mobile 5G rollout.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
crowdfunding effort enables high tech search for missing soccer player cardiff city unveil new signing emiliano sala
Emerging Tech

Crowdfunding campaign enables high-tech search for missing pro soccer player

A successful crowdfunding effort has helped launch a high-tech ocean search for the plane carrying professional soccer player Emiliano Sala and his pilot after it disappeared during a flight to the U.K. earlier this month.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
axolotl genome sequence limb regeneration mexican salamander imp
Emerging Tech

Scientists identify key genes involved in salamander limb regeneration

In a huge step forward for regenerative medicine, scientists have sequenced the genome of the Axolotl, a giant Mexican salamander that is able to regenerate lost limbs on command.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
what is artificial intelligence ai screen shot 2017 04 03 at 9 42 55 am
Emerging Tech

Demystifying artificial intelligence: Here's everything you need to know about A.I.

Artificial intelligence, machine learning, evolving algorithms -- we know it can get confusing very quickly. So let's take a look at AI and what it really means, its potential uses, and how it's currently evolving.
Posted By Ed Oswald
icon a5 innovators flying car rs 4
Emerging Tech

Meet the Icon A5: a high-tech airplane that anyone can fly

Prior to hopping inside the Icon A5's cockpit, I had never set foot inside a single-engine aircraft -- let alone flown one. But thanks to some amazing design and technology, this plane is somehow so easy that I was able to fly it with just…
Posted By Drew Prindle
antarctic one mile deep hole west antarctica
Emerging Tech

Scientists use hot water to ‘drill’ a hole a mile deep in the Antarctic

A team from the British Antarctic Survey have successfully drilled a hole more than one mile deep in West Antarctic, hoping to uncover more information about the effects of climate change.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
loop sustainable packaging delivery company tote4
Emerging Tech

To help save the planet, big companies are testing a reusable packaging service

Working with some of the world's biggest brands, a new sustainable packaging delivery company called Loop wants to get us to reuse packaging rather than throw it away. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
edinburgh cancer fighting eggs
Emerging Tech

Genetically modified chickens lay eggs containing cancer-fighting proteins

By splicing a human gene into chicken DNA, researchers from the U.K. have discovered that chickens can be made to lay eggs which contain an elevated level of proteins used to treat cancer.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
foosball training kickstarter foosfit robotic tool
Emerging Tech

FoosFit foosball trainer gives you a robot opponent to hone your skills against

Created by a crack team of foosball enthusiasts, FoosFit is the robot foosball trainer that promises to give you an intelligent opponent to practice your moves against. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
naboso insoles parkinsons stimulating feet insole pic marketing
Emerging Tech

Insoles claim to fight Parkinson’s symptoms by stimulating nerves in your feet

A textured shoe insole can reportedly help improve balance for people with Parkinson’s and other neurological disorders by stimulating the nervous system through the bottom of the feet.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
skin transplants humanoid robots scientist s hands hold artificial
Emerging Tech

Artificial ‘superhuman’ skin could help burn victims, amputees ‘feel’ again

Researchers have developed a new kind of sensor designed to enable artificial skin to sense pressure, vibrations, and even magnetic fields. The technology could help burn victims and amputees feel again through their prosthetic limbs.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
Emerging Tech

We’re going to the red planet! All the past, present, and future missions to Mars

SpaceX isn't the only organization pining to visit the Red Planet. Here's a detailed list of all operational and planned missions to Mars, along with explanations of their objectives, spacecraft details, and mission proposals.
Posted By Ed Oswald