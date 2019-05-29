Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Parrot to build small surveillance drones for U.S. soldiers on the battlefield

Trevor Mogg
By
parrot anafi drone in air
Rich Shibley/Digital Trends

French drone maker Parrot has spent much of its existence in the shadow of DJI, the successful Chinese maker of a range of popular quadcopters that include the Mavic range alongside more advanced offerings such as the Inspire 2.

The Paris-based company has been given a boost, however, after being selected by the U.S. Department of Defense as one of six companies to develop small, short-range reconnaissance aircraft for use by soldiers on the battlefield. The others are Skydio, Altavian, Teal Drones, Vantage Robotics, and Lumenier, all of which are based in the U.S.

An $11 million fund will be shared among the companies to help them prototype their own individual drones to provide soldiers with an effective way of gaining situational awareness on the battlefield, beyond the line of sight.

According to the contract’s guidelines, the final drone design should be able to fly for 30 minutes on a single charge and have a range of up to 1.86 miles (3 km). Importantly, the remotely controlled drones should weigh no more than three pounds, take less than two minutes to assemble, and fit inside a soldier’s standard-issue backpack.

While the funds will certainly be useful for helping to develop the machines, it seems Parrot already has an aircraft pretty much ready to go with its 2018 Anafi quadcopter. Besides offering 4K video and 21-megapixel stills, the Anafi can fly for 25 minutes on a single charge and has a range of more than 2 miles. It folds away into a small case, too, and weighs just 0.71 pounds. The company recently released a version sporting a thermal-imaging camera, a feature that would certainly come in useful on the battlefield.

Commenting on the contract, Henri Seydoux, founder and CEO of Parrot, said in a release: “The United States has always been a major market for the Parrot Group whether it is for our well-known consumer range or our advanced professional offering.”

Seydoux said his company has been “at the forefront” of creating advanced, easy to use, and reliable compact drones, adding that his team is looking forward to “focusing our advanced R&D on meeting the high standards set by the U.S. Army, to integrate drone efficiency in their day to day operations, and support the world leading army defense system.”

Despite DJI’s huge success in the global drone market, the company has missed out on being chosen likely because of increasing trade tensions between the U.S. and China, as well as security fears over the use of Chinese technology, evidenced by the U.S. government’s ongoing action against Chinese tech giants such as Huawei.

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
awesome tech you cant buy yet ninebot kickscooter max feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Tricked-out e-scooters and bike lights that lock

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
jupiter magnetic field secular variation image 6943 1
Emerging Tech

Jupiter’s vast magnetic field stretches over time, driven by atmospheric wind

Jupiter has the most powerful magnetic field in our Solar System, 18,000 times as strong as Earth's. Now scientists have discovered that the field changes over time, in an effect called secular variation.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
exocomets bets pictoris image 7202e beta 1
Emerging Tech

Three rare exocomets spotted in orbit around a nearby star

Scientists have spotted three exocomets, or comets outside of our Solar System, in orbit around a bright young star called Beta Pictoris in the constellation of Pictor using NASA’s Transiting Exoplanets Survey Satellite (TESS).
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Cyborg botany
Emerging Tech

Motion-sensing shrubs and robo-Venus flytraps: Inside the world of Cyborg Botany

From motion-sensing plants to a Venus Flytrap you control using a computer, Harpreet Sareen is the brains behind a weird field called Cyborg Botany. Here's why he believes it matters.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
asteroid flying by earth this weekend watch it online
Emerging Tech

Scientists find organic matter from outer space in 3.3-billion-year-old rocks

Scientists have located organic matter that is extraterrestrial in origin, in 3.3 billion year old rocks. This supports the theory that organic chemicals arrived on our planet aboard a meteorite and created the building blocks for life.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hubble messier 90 come a little closer
Emerging Tech

This galaxy, Messier 90, appears blue because it’s traveling toward us

A new Hubble image has been released showing Messier 90, 60 million light-years away in the Virgo Cluster. An unusual feature of Messier 90 is it is traveling towards the Milky Way, not away from it.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
mars2020 acoustic thermal vacuum testing pia23263 16 640x350 1
Emerging Tech

Mars 2020 spacecraft survives 8 days in a freezing cold vacuum chamber

The Mars 2020 rover, has been put through its paces in a further round of testing, undergoing acoustic and thermal vacuum tests which simulate the conditions of launch and space to check the craft can withstand extreme environments.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
comet water earth wirtanen 16 1
Emerging Tech

Water on Earth could have an interstellar origin, according to comet data

New research shows that water carried aboard comets may originate from the same source as water in the Earth's oceans, suggesting that water could have been carried to our planet on comets.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
chinas new maglev train can reach an astonishing 372 mph china unveils 600 kph prototype in qingdao
Cars

China’s new maglev train can reach an astonishing 372 mph

China has unveiled a prototype maglev train capable of speeds of up to 372 mph (600 mph). After extensive testing, the high-speed passenger train should go into commercial production in 2021.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
starlink string of satellites captured in cool video a day after launch
Emerging Tech

Starlink: String of satellites captured in cool video a day after launch

A day after launch, a Dutch sky-watcher recorded a remarkable video of SpaceX's Starlink satellites orbiting Earth. In the clip, the 60 internet satellites appear as a string of bright dots several hundred miles above the planet.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
samsung ai deepfake videos software
Emerging Tech

Samsung’s new A.I. software makes generating fake videos even easier

Samsung has developed new A.I. software that can create somewhat convincing fake videos from just a few images of a person. Potentially, it could even work with a single image of a face.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
moon 2024 update funding ppe gateway 00004 1
Emerging Tech

NASA pushes ahead with Moon 2024 mission despite funding uncertainties

The ambitious plan for NASA to send astronauts back to the moon by 2024 is underway, with new developments coming this week. But the project remains troubled due to uncertainty about how much funding will actually be available
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Close-up of ant on a stick
Emerging Tech

Will GPS ever become obsolete? Meet the ant-inspired tech that could replace it

GPS is today’s go-to navigational system and it’s great until it doesn’t work. Researchers at universities and some of the world’s top tech companies are developing advanced navigational techniques designed to fill in the gaps when…
Posted By Dyllan Furness
Emerging Tech

Intelligent pedestrian crossing system banishes the button

Pressing the button at a signalized crosswalk is no great hardship, but Austrian researchers are adamant there's a better way. By replacing the button with smart technology, its system improves both safety and traffic flow.
Posted By Trevor Mogg