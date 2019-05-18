Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Purdue’s robotic hummingbird is nearly as nimble as the real thing

Luke Dormehl
By

In West Lafayette, Indiana, the renowned ornithologist Xinyan Deng stretches out her hand to serve as a platform for a magnificent turquoise and dark green hummingbird. It hovers just above her palm, wings beating rapidly to keep it airborne, but otherwise remaining perfectly stationary. Although several types of bird can hover in this way, it’s something hummingbirds are extraordinarily talented at. They are even capable of hovering at a flower in a gusty wind, continually adjusting their position so as to remain next to their target. Which is one of the reasons Deng is so interested in them.

Except that we’re lying. Well, kind of. Professor Xinyan Deng is not a renowned ornithologist. She’s an Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering in Purdue University’s Bio-Robotics Lab, a laboratory that’s dedicated to building the next generation of robots inspired by nature. And Deng’s hummingbird is not a real flesh-and-blood hummingbird. It’s an impressive robotic reproduction of the real thing: not only the same size, shape, and (thanks to a specially designed body cover) appearance as its inspiration, but also capable of many of the same feats — hovering very much included. While it currently has to be tethered to the ground to provide power and stability, the team responsible for creating it is excited that they may have finally cracked one of the natural world’s most unusual modes of flying.

purdue university hummingbird robot humminbird 2
Purdue University

“[The] hummingbird is a unique species whose size is in between insects and other birds,” Deng told Digital Trends. “Summer is coming and you can see them in your backyard hovering, dashing, and chasing one another. They can hover like insects [using] high-frequency beating wings, and they can also fly acrobatically like birds by actively morphing their wings. Most birds cannot hover, while most insects cannot deform their wings actively. Hummingbirds can do both, and their stable and agile flight makes them nature’s little flying wonders. If you want to build a small [micro air vehicle] (MAV) which can achieve both hover and highly maneuverable flight, [the] hummingbird is the ideal animal to study.”

This, in a nutshell, is what makes Purdue’s Bio-Robotics Lab so interesting. It’s midway between a biology lab and a cutting edge robotics house. It does what engineers often refer to as “reverse-engineering,” meaning to take an existing product apart to see how it works and how it can be recreated. Only in this case it’s not about disassembling a smartphone or other gadget developed by a rival manufacturer and figuring out how to replicate its functionality. It’s mining the natural world for problem-solving solutions that evolution has long since answered, but scientists and engineers are still struggling with.

By modeling the locomotion principles of everything from flying insects to fish, Purdue’s Bio-Robotics Lab wants to work out the secrets behind the world’s most impressive, efficient animals — and then turn these insights into new, bio-inspired robots able to navigate in the air, on land, or in the sea in a way previous roboticists have never dreamed of.

An aerial marvel

The team’s hummingbird robot is the latest impressive example of this. Equipped with just two actuators, it can achieve hovering, trajectory tracking, and an assortment of impressively acrobatic maneuvers in the air. All of this is carried out in a diminutive body with the same size, weight, and wingbeat frequency as a typical magnificent hummingbird (Eugenes fulgens).

“It has independently controlled wings like [the real animals] do, which makes it highly agile.”

“It has independently controlled wings like [the real animals] do, which makes it highly agile,” Deng continued. Each of these wings can move individually, changing their direction upward of 30 times each second. By varying the movements of each wing, even by a minute amount, the hummingbird robot (hummingbot?) is able to display impressive flying dynamics far beyond all but the most agile of drones.

In addition, the robot’s wing motors can sense changes in wing kinematics, such as when they meet resistance. This allows them to make dynamic adjustments on the fly to avoid possible wing damage. And that’s not the end of its winning credentials, either.

“It is safe to the touch, resilient to gusts and impacts, and can cope with considerable wing area loss and vehicle wear-and-tear,” said Deng. “It generates lift more than twice the amount of its weight, and can be made autonomous once we add the battery onboard. It is also natural-looking and could fly quietly, making it a nice alternative or complementary to conventional drones.”

purdue bio-robitics hummingbird
Purdue University

Real hummingbirds spend most of their time eating. They use up an astonishing amount of energy, which must be constantly replenished by feeding on flower nectar, tree sap, insects, and pollen. Provided that Purdue can crack the battery problem, its robot hummingbird will utilize its time for far more practical applications.

Machines such as this, “can coexist with humans in future smart cities.”

“This type of robot can be used in confined or cluttered spaces — for example, indoor navigation or search and rescue [missions] in collapsed buildings,” she said. Due to its lack of spinning quadcopter blades, the robot is also capable of interacting with people without risk of hurting them. As a result, Deng said that machines such as this, “can coexist with humans in future smart cities, and be used in a variety of commercial, industrial, defense applications.”

To robotics fans, it’s yet another example of just how fast robots are developing here in 2019. And, hey, even the most ardent of technophobes must feel somewhat reassured at the prospect of a future in which the sky is filled with hundreds of robot hummingbirds. As sci-fi dystopias go, that one’s not too bad!

Three separate papers describing the robot hummingbird project are due to be presented at the 2019 International Conference on Robotics and Automation in Montreal, Canada, later this month.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
Facial recognition software showing faces and the amount of times they've appeared.
Emerging Tech

How facial recognition is changing life as we know it – for better or worse

From the police to ad agencies, everyone is investing in state-of-the-art facial recognition technology. What does all of this mean for ordinary citizens? Digital Trends took a look.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Starliner
Emerging Tech

Boeing shows off Starliner test ahead of launch this summer

Ahead of its planned debut launch in August, Boeing has shared a video of its CST-100 Starliner capsule undergoing a recent parachute test in which it was dropped from a high-altitude balloon.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
elon musk starlink space simulation img2
Emerging Tech

This is what 60 SpaceX internet satellites packed into a rocket look like

SpaceX boss Elon Musk posted a photo over the weekend showing the first batch of Starlink internet satellites packed into the nose cone of a Falcon 9 rocket, ready for deployment in the coming days.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
taylorism workforce amazon warehouse
Emerging Tech

Amazon’s new fulfillment center machines pack boxes up to 5x faster than humans

Amazon is reportedly considering installing new machines in its fulfillment centers that are capable of packing up to 700 boxes per hour. That's between four and five times the rate of a human packer.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
japan next generation shinkansen is its coolest bullet train yet alfa x
Emerging Tech

Japan’s latest bullet train begins trial runs that will see it reach 248 mph

Japan’s has started testing its next-generation bullet train. Trial runs of the Alfa-X will see the vehicle reach speeds of 248 mph, while new anti-quake technology will make it the safest bullet train yet.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Google Street View Vehicle equipped with pollution tracking tech
Emerging Tech

Google wants to map the world's air quality. Here's how.

For the past several years, a growing number of Google’s Street View cars have been doing more than just taking photos. They’ve also been measuring air quality. Here's why that's so important.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
2020 volkswagen id3 will influence full lineup of evs id 2
Cars

Volkswagen is launching a full range of EVs, but it doesn’t want to be Tesla

Volkswagen is preparing to release the 2020 ID.3 - an electric, Golf-sized model developed for Europe. It sheds insight into the brand's future EVs, including ones built and sold in the United States.
Posted By Ronan Glon
teaching drones to soar like birds aloft launch
Emerging Tech

Soaring on air currents like birds could let drones fly for significantly longer

Birds are sometimes able to glide by catching rising air currents, known as thermals. This energy-saving technique could also be used by drones to allow them to remain airborne longer.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
ai spots writing by fake news feature
Emerging Tech

Get ready to waste your day with this creepily accurate text-generating A.I.

Remember the text-generating A.I. created by research lab OpenA.I. that was supposedly too dangerous to release to the public? Well, someone just released a version of it. Check it out.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
university washington ear infections app infection
Emerging Tech

Think your kid might have an ear infection? This app can confirm it

Researchers at the University of Washington have developed a new A.I.-powered smartphone app that’s able to listen for ear infections with a high level of accuracy. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
could ai based surveillance predict crime before it happens us technology artificial intelligence
Emerging Tech

San Francisco won the battle, but the war on facial-recognition has just begun

San Francisco has become the first city in America to ban facial recognition. Well, kind of. While the ruling only covers certain applications, it's nonetheless vitally important. Here's why.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
SpaceX Falcon 9 Abort
Emerging Tech

SpaceX calls off Starlink launch just 15 minutes before liftoff

High winds above Cape Canaveral on Wednesday night forced SpaceX to postpone the launch of a Falcon 9 rocket in a mission that would have marked the first major deployment of the company’s Starlink internet satellites.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Starlink Launch
Emerging Tech

SpaceX scraps second effort to launch 60 Starlink satellites

Wednesday's planned SpaceX launch of 60 Starlink satellites was pushed back due to bad weather. Thursday's launch has also been postponed, so the company said it will try again next week.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
uv activated superglue heart surgery
Emerging Tech

UV-activated superglue could literally help to heal broken hearts

Scientists at China's Zhejiang University have developed a UV-activated adhesive glue that is capable of efficiently healing damage to organs, including the heart. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl