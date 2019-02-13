Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Groundbreaking new technique can turn plastic waste into energy-dense fuel

Luke Dormehl
By

The world has a plastic problem. According to the United Nations, upward of 8 million tons of plastics makes its way into the oceans each year. Exactly how you get rid of this has been the subject of plenty of investigation. Efforts have focused on everything from reducing the use of plastics in packaging to using drones to help spot plastic-clogged waterways from the sky. Researchers from Purdue University have a different idea, however: They want to turn it into fuel.

To achieve this, they have pioneered a new chemical conversion process, capable of converting more than 90 percent of polyolefin waste — the polymer behind widely used plastic polyethylene — into high-quality gasoline or diesel-like fuel. The results could be a game-changer.

“We have developed a method to convert polyolefin waste, which include Type 2 (HDPE), Type 4 (LDPE and LLDPE), and Type 5 (PP), into various useful products,” Nien-Hwa Linda Wang, a professor in Purdue’s Davidson School of Chemical Engineering, told Digital Trends. “The conversion is achieved using subcritical or supercritical water, which can convert plastic waste into oil, fuels, or gas, depending on the processing conditions. Some impurities in the plastic waste is converted into oil or extracted into the processing water. Both conversion and extraction are achieved in the same process.”

purdue university platic into fuel 0022wanglab

To carry out their process, the researchers heated water up to extremely high temperatures of around 850 degrees Fahrenheit under high pressure. When the purified plastic waste was added to the supercritical water, it transformed into oil after a process lasting upward of an hour.

Wang said that she sees no reason why this laboratory demonstration should not be turned into an economical large-scale process — although there’s still more work to be done.

“We have [had] great success for converting polyolefin waste,” Wang said. “Further research is still needed to produce higher quality products with lower processing costs for the polyolefin waste. We have not yet had any research funding to test this technology for converting other types of plastic waste or for converting complex waste mixtures. We hope to raise funding to test this technology at a pilot scale. Successful results at pilot scale will motivate industry to commercialize this technology.”

A paper describing the work was recently published in the journal Sustainable Chemistry and Engineering.

Don't Miss

Ford's ingenious bed for couples keeps mattress hogs in their own half
state of wireless charging 2019 charger feat
Mobile

Wireless charging is convenient, but power over distance remains a challenge

While Qi wireless charging is fast becoming ubiquitous for smartphones, allowing us to juice up our devices by placing them on a pad, the promise of power through the air is still unrealized. We take a look at the current state of play.
Posted By Simon Hill
UCF Steam-powered spacecraft WINE
Emerging Tech

Does a steam-powered spacecraft hold the key to exploring the solar system?

A newly developed spacecraft prototype capable of using steam as a propellent may help the first miners survey potential dig sites and identify space rocks best fit for mining missions. Future versions may be fitted with sensors, allowing…
Posted By Dyllan Furness
mira robotics ugo robot clothes robitics feat
Emerging Tech

This oddball Japanese robot will fold your clothes and do your laundry

Hate doing your own laundry? A Japanese robotics startup, Mira Robotics, created a telepresence robot which lets you hire another person to remotely fold your clothes for you through the machine.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
worlds largest 3d printed rocket orbex space forres 070219 400 full size
Emerging Tech

U.K. company sets a record for world’s largest 3D-printed rocket engine

U.K. startup Orbex has unveiled the world’s largest 3D-printed rocket engine. It's up to 30 percent lighter and 20 percent more efficient than other similarly sized rockets. Here's how it will be used.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
30 Minute Trip Mars
Emerging Tech

Mars One Ventures’ promise of a one-way ticket to planet goes up in red dust

Mars One Ventures -- which once hoped to establish a permanent human settlement on Mars -- has filed for bankruptcy. It's the end of the road for a company that promised big, unfeasible things.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best drone photos black beach iceland
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world will take your breath away

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
smart cities singapore cityline feat
Emerging Tech

Singapore uses its smart city tech to help citizens cut through the red tape

Like many governments, Singapore’s puts citizens through plenty of red tape. But as part of its smart-city initiatives, the government is using tech to remove layers of bureaucracy.
Posted By John R. Quain
ionocraft tiny flying robot
Emerging Tech

This insect-sized drone can fly without any moving parts. How? Physics

Researchers from UC Berkeley have built a tiny insect-scale flying robot. Boasting no moving parts whatsoever, its atmospheric ion thrusters also allow it to move completely silently.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Emerging Tech

Atomo’s ‘molecular coffee’ is brewed without needing to harvest coffee beans

Coffee beans, huh? Who needs ‘em? Apparently not the folks behind Seattle-based startup Atomo, who claim to have created a cup of "molecular coffee" that requires no beans to be harvested.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
chula vista police department drones img 2540drone3
Emerging Tech

Forget police helicopters, California cops are using drones to spot suspects

Police drones deployed by California’s Chula Vista Police Department helped lead to the arrest of 20 suspects over a three-month study. It's a glimpse of the future of drones in law enforcement.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
fords ingenious bed for couples keeps mattress hogs in their own half ford smart
Smart Home

Ford’s ingenious bed for couples keeps mattress hogs in their own half

Drawing on its driverless-car technology, Ford has created a smart bed for couples that uses sensors and a conveyor belt to prevent either occupant from straying onto the other half of the mattress while they doze.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best products 2018 dji mavic 2 pro drone
Emerging Tech

Own a drone? New rule means you have to change the way IDs are displayed

Registered drone owners will need to put their machine's ID number on the outside of the aircraft from February 23 in accordance with a new FAA rule. It means the ID can no longer be placed inside the drone's battery compartment.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
exoplanet haul transits2 on starfield editable 02 20x30
Emerging Tech

After Kepler kicks the bucket, NASA releases its final image

The final images from the Kepler Space Telescope have arrived. After nearly a decade of operation, NASA’s groundbreaking telescope ran out of fuel last year and was placed into permanent sleep mode on October 30, 2018.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
leonardo robot caltech
Emerging Tech

Caltech’s bird-inspired robot uses thrusters to help stay on its feet

Researchers from Caltech have developed a new bird-inspired robot that uses thrusters on its torso to help it to walk with more stability. Here's why that challenge is so important.
Posted By Luke Dormehl