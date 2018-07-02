To promote ‘Border Break,’ Sega is building the world’s largest mecha

Share

Guinness is about to get a new world record and it’s not one that you see every day. Video game company Sega has teamed up with the plastic model creators Kotobukiya in order to construct what will be the world’s largest plastic mecha model in the history of mecha models (which is to say, the world). The enormous one-to-one scale plastic model is to be inspired by the upcoming PlayStation 4 edition of Border Break, and will feature parts made of Styrol resin that are intended to dock into one another, Hypebeast reports.

The individual parts have apparently yet to be assembled but are presently sitting on runners in Shinjuku Station in Tokyo. However, over the course of the coming days and weeks, they will gradually make their way out of the station and actually be combined in order to create this life-size model.

The game that serves as the inspiration for the mecha model, Border Break, is a 10 versus 10 robot team battle that is slated to make its debut on PlayStation next month on August 2. The original version of the game first came out in 2009 as an arcade game, but it has apparently become popular enough (at least in Japan), to not only spawn another edition, but an enormous plastic model, too.

For now, if you find yourself on vacation in Tokyo, you can check out the parts of what will ultimately be the world record-setting model at the Tokyo Metro Marunouchi Line Shinjuku Station Metro Promenade, where they will remain until July 8. It is not entirely clear when the entire structure will be assembled, though the team will likely want to get a move on if it is aiming to be finished by early next month.

The Border Break team has revved up quite a bit of attention around this new project, and has even offered its fans some pretty neat video footage of how the mecha is being manufactured. In the approximately 90-second video, you can check out everything from the design process to sneak peeks of the game, with the promise of a finished product coming very soon.