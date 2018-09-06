Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

New technique combines organic and synthetic tech to harness the sun’s energy

Dyllan Furness
By

Plants apparently have a lot to teach us about green energy.

Researchers around the world are investing time and, well, energy into a process known as artificial photosynthesis. It’s a lot like how it sounds. Engineered devices take inputs like sunlight, water, and carbon dioxide (CO2), and churn out carbohydrates and oxygen, which can be used as fuel.

If successful, artificial photosynthesis would be a win-win solution — it could provide a renewable source of energy and make use of CO2 sequestered from fossil fuel plants. We’re not there yet but progress over the last decade has put renewed steam into the scientific pursuit of an efficient artificial photosynthesis technique.

Now, researchers from the University of Cambridge have pioneered a similar method for harnessing the sun’s energy. By combining organic and synthetic parts in a process called “semi-artificial” photosynthesis, they’ve developed a proof of concept that can split water into hydrogen and oxygen using modified photosynthetic mechanisms from plants. Their hope is that the technique can be applied to help bolster solar energy systems. They’ve detailed their research in a paper recently published in the journal Nature Energy.

“Semi-artificial photosynthesis is an emerging field that bridges synthetic biology and materials science for sustainable energy conversion and storage,” Katarzyna Sokół, a Cambridge Ph.D. student and first author of the paper, told Digital Tends. “This new field combines beneficial components of artificial systems such as electrodes, nanomaterials, synthetic dyes, and polymers with nature’s biocatalysts, such as enzymes, for the synthesis of solar fuels, such as hydrogen.”

The problem with straightforward artificial photosynthesis is that it’s often limited by the use of synthetic catalysts to split hydrogen and oxygen. These can be both toxic and costly. In the Cambridge study, the researchers use organic enzymes to overcome this obstacle.

The semi-artificial photosynthetic device combines synthetic parts that are easy to tune and manipulate with relatively efficient organic catalysts found in plants. The result is “is a model system to construct semi-artificial photosynthesis devices relevant to solar energy conversion and storage in the form of fuels, such as hydrogen,” Sokół explained.

She added that the system is a proof of concept and is too fragile for current large-scale solar technology applications. Moving forward, the research team will investigate whether they can replace the fragile enzyme with more robust and stable photosynthetic cells.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

This golf course's delivery drone flies the 19th hole to you
Asteroid Mining
Emerging Tech

Asteroid mining is almost reality. What to know about the gold rush in space

Mining resources from asteroids may sound like sci-fi, but it could be well on its way to becoming real science fact. Check out our beginner's guide to all things space rock-drilling.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
autonomous drone ambulance concept wins creator 20000 prize
Emerging Tech

This autonomous drone ambulance concept won its creator a $20,000 prize

An Italian creator has won a $20,000 prize for his unique drone ambulance design that could one day become a reality. The large autonomous flying machine would be capable of carrying a person to safety using its built-in pod.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
brain scan suicide risk gettyimages 149627809
Emerging Tech

A brain scan could help reveal if a person is a suicide risk

Could a brain scan reveal a person's risk of suicide? Researchers from Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh have been awarded a $3.8 million grant to find out.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
toothpic app dentist selfie teeth with mirror
Emerging Tech

Hate dental checkups? This app lets you check your smile by snapping a few selfies

Hate going to the dentist for regular checkups? This new app makes getting your teeth checked out was as simple as taking a few selfies and sending them off for remote evaluation by a dentist.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
flashing light mosquitoes malaria tiger mosquito
Emerging Tech

6 amazing high-tech ways science could take care of the mosquito problem

Forget about bug spray and rolled-up newspapers! If we're really going to solve the mosquito problem we need some of these technologies to catch on. From laser fences to CRISP gene editing solutions, here are six of the most innovative way…
Posted By Luke Dormehl
finding rover facial recognition app dog face big eyes
Emerging Tech

CRISPR halts fatal genetic disease in dogs, could soon do the same in humans

Scientists from the University of Texas Southwestern have used CRISPR gene-editing technology to halt the progress of Duchenne muscular dystrophy in dogs. One day, it could do the same in humans, too.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
amazon parent dashboard go
Smart Home

Amazon’s third checkout-free Amazon Go store is now open in Seattle

Amazon has opened its third checkout-less store in Seattle. The high-tech Amazon Go convenience store lets shoppers simply grab their items and go without having to wait in line to pay.
Posted By AJ Dellinger, Trevor Mogg
leaky pipe detecting robot james dyson a7301689
Emerging Tech

Award-winning robot travels through water pipes to detect leaks

A shocking amount of clean water is wasted each year as the result of leaky pipes. A new soft robot may be able to help -- and it has just netted the 2018 James Dyson Award for its troubles.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
International Space Station
Emerging Tech

Space Station hole may have been made by ‘someone with a drill’

Remember the hole that was discovered aboard a Soyuz spacecraft docked at the International Space Station last week? Well, it turns out it may have been caused by someone with a drill.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
army use lasers power drones drone getty images
Emerging Tech

U.S. Army wants to use laser power to keep drones airborne indefinitely

Fed up with drones that run out battery too quickly? The U.S. Army is investigating a way to keep drones flying indefinitely -- by using lasers to wirelessly power them from a distance.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
coral reef drone rangerbot matthew dunbabin test model 1
Emerging Tech

Meet the autonomous starfish assassin bot that’s here to protect coral reefs

RangerBot is an underwater robot designed to look after the world’s largest coral reef system -- by seeking out troublesome starfish and killing them with a lethal cocktail of drugs.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
golf courses delivery drone flies the 19th hole to you flytrex
Emerging Tech

This golf course’s delivery drone flies the 19th hole to you

A new drone delivery service is about to begin testing at a golf course in North Dakota. Developed by drone company Flytrex, golfers can use an app to place their order, take their shot, and then wait for their snacks to fly in.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
harvard print any liquid using sound waves metal patterned drops
Emerging Tech

Who needs ink cartridges? Harvard’s acoustic printer can spit out honey or cells

Scientists from Harvard University have pioneered a way to use sound waves to make it possible to print with any liquid imaginable. That includes everything from human cells to honey.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
british army tanks planet earth rs83716 challenger 2
Emerging Tech

High-res thermal cameras used in ’Planet Earth II’ now found in British tanks

The British Army’s tanks are getting a tech upgrade, courtesy of the same thermal imaging technology used in David Attenborough’s series of 'Planet Earth II' wildlife documentaries.
Posted By Luke Dormehl