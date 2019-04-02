Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Space debris from India’s anti-satellite missile test a threat to ISS, NASA says

Trevor Mogg
By

It may have seemed like a good idea at the time, but India’s destruction of one of its own orbiting satellites in a recent missile test has inadvertently put those aboard the International Space Station (ISS) in increased danger, according to NASA.

Speaking at a live-streamed event on Monday, NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine described India’s anti-satellite missile test on March 27 as “not compatible with the future of human spaceflight,” adding, “It’s unacceptable and NASA needs to be very clear about what its impact to us is.”

While critics fear that the long-term consequences of such tests could be an arms race in space, more immediate fears center on the potential damage that could be caused by the hundreds of new satellite fragments joining the already enormous amount of so-called “space debris” flying around Earth.

Such debris, which is mostly made up of retired satellites, old equipment, and discarded rocket parts, poses a collision risk to the ISS and its crew, as well as the myriad of functioning satellites currently orbiting Earth.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs insists its test was safe as it was carried out in the lower atmosphere to ensure that any debris resulting from the explosion would decay and fall back toward Earth “within weeks.”

But speaking on Monday, Bridenstine said NASA had identified 400 pieces of orbital debris from the test, with at least 24 of them — each one larger than 10 cm — having gone above the apogee of the ISS, something he described as “a terrible, terrible thing” and which put the safety of the ISS at risk. However, he confirmed that because the test was carried out low enough in Earth orbit, the fragments — and therefore the risk — would dissipate over time.

“We’re charged with enabling more activities in space than we’ve ever seen before, for the purpose of benefitting the human condition,” Bridenstine told his audience on Monday, but he said that anti-satellite missile tests place such endeavors at risk.

NASA says there are millions of pieces of space debris orbiting Earth, most of them too small to be tracked. But traveling at speeds of up to 17,500 mph, even the smallest fragments have the potential to cause serious damage to objects that appear in their path. The space agency is currently tracking 23,000 pieces of orbital debris, each one 10 cm or larger. Scientists, meanwhile, have been working on a number of different projects aimed at getting rid of the debris.

Designed to enhance India defenses in space and establish its status as an advanced space power, its recent mission culminated in the successful targeting of an Indian satellite 186 miles (300 km) above Earth, marking it out as only the fourth country after the U.S., Russia, and China to have carried out such a procedure.

Don't Miss

Nonny de la Peña wants to put virtual reality within Reach
awesome tech you cant buy yet gomi speaker feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Eco-friendly speakers, a cinema for your face

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
buttefly nebula star formation pia23121 hires 1
Emerging Tech

See baby stars being born in the beautiful Butterfly Nebula

NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope was launched in 2003 and was supposed to last two and a half years - but 16 years later it is still going. Now astronomers have created an infrared image of a nebula that acts as a nursery for baby stars.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
gravity vlti exoplanet hr8799e instrument breaks new ground in imaging
Emerging Tech

Unfriendly exoplanet is stormy, blistering hot, and full of carbon monoxide

The GRAVITY instrument on the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope Interferometer has observed its first exoplanet, HR8799e, using a technique called optical interferometry.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
asteroid gault yorp effect 6478
Emerging Tech

A tiny pebble could have caused the dramatic self-destruction of a 5-mile-long asteroid

Hubble has captured images of a self-destructing asteroid called 6478 Gault. The asteroid has two comet-like tails of debris, suggesting that Gault is breaking apart due to a phenomenon known as the YORP effect.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
ligo upgrades gravitational waves hanford observatory 1
Emerging Tech

Scientists to resume Nobel-winning hunt for gravitational waves

The hunt for gravitational waves is back on. After a series of upgrades, the National Science Foundation’s Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) will resume its search for ripples in space and time on Monday, April 1.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
tess planet hunter first exoplanet x9lt 1
Emerging Tech

NASA’s planet-hunting satellite TESS locates its first exoplanet

NASA's planet-hunting satellite, TESS, was launched last year to search for exoplanets. And the search is already paying off, as astronomers announce they have discovered a Saturn-sized planet.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
nonny de la pea wants vr to be accessible everyone emblematicgroup fb 1
Emerging Tech

Nonny de la Peña wants to put virtual reality within Reach

Telling a story in VR can sometimes pack a punch regular films can’t. As a pioneer in immersive journalism, Nonny de la Peña wants to open that experience to everyone with her Reach platform.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
saturn rings moons interaction pia22772 hires 1
Emerging Tech

Saturn’s rings deposit material onto its ravioli-shaped moons

A new study has investigated Saturn's tiny far-flung moons and the way that they interact with its rings. Data collected by Cassini shows five moons at the edge of the rings are covered in dust and ice.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
peeps social media millennial moms marshmallow chicks sugar holiday treat easter
Emerging Tech

That’s science! Mycologist colonizes marshmallow Peeps with fungi for Easter

Easter is coming, and that means it's time for Peeps. But a mycologist has his own plan for the sweet treats this Easter season - he's using Peeps to investigate the environmentally adaptive abilities of fungi.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hubble wild duck cluster cosmic ducks
Emerging Tech

See a cluster of cosmic wild ducks in flight in Hubble’s picture of the week

Hubble has provided another space picture for us to marvel at. The image shows the Messier 11 cluster, a group of stars also known by another name: the Wild Duck Cluster, because the brightest stars look like a flock of ducks in flight.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
bennu asteroid stereoscopic image bennus boulder 1 stereo pair cross eyed version
Emerging Tech

Burnin’ through the sky: Queen’s Brian May creates stereoscopic image of asteroid

A large boulder has been imaged on the surface of asteroid Bennu. NASA has released a stereoscopic image of the boulder created by Queen guitarist Brian May, which enables viewers to see the illusion of depth in the image.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Nike Self-tying shoe | Hyper Adapt
Emerging Tech

Self-lacing Nikes can’t make you dunk, but they’ll still turn heads

The Nike Adapt BB is a pair of self-lacing sneakers that conform to the shape of your feet. The shoes fits like a glove, but will they make you a better basketball player? We tested them to find out.
Posted By Will Nicol
germanys space agency wants to catch rockets in the sky after launch germany dlr
Emerging Tech

Germany’s space agency wants to catch rockets in the sky after launch

SpaceX and Blue Origin land their rockets back on Earth shortly after launch, but Germany's space agency is developing an alternative rocket recovery system capable of catching the booster as it glides back to terra firma.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
apple suctioning robot new zealand orchard
Emerging Tech

Self-driving apple harvesting robot suctions the fruit off trees

An autonomous tractor-style vehicle which can suction the apples right off apple trees could be the future of farming as we know it. Check it out in action on an orchard in New Zealand.
Posted By Luke Dormehl