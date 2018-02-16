SpaceX plans to launch its first ‘Starlink’ broadband satellites this weekend

Share

Elon Musk likely silenced his naysayers forever (or at least for a few months) after the successful (and rather awe-inspiring) launch of the Falcon Heavy earlier in February, and now, the entrepreneur is headed back into space with yet another project that at one point seemed far-fetched. Musk has long outlined plans to launch low-orbiting satellites to beam high-speed internet to folks around the world as part of a program called “Starlink,” and now, it looks like those plans are coming to fruition. Really, when it rains, it pours success for Musk’s extraterrestrial endeavors.

Now targeting February 18 launch of PAZ from SLC-4E to allow for additional time for pre-launch systems checks. Falcon 9 and payload remain healthy. — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 16, 2018

According to a letter posted to the FCC’s website earlier this week, it would appear that the first couple satellites of what is eventually slated to be an entire fleet will go into orbit this weekend. The experimental satellites are named Microsat-2a and -2b, and will launch (of course) on a SpaceX rocket — specifically a Falcon 9 rocket. In addition, the rocket will be carrying a radar observation satellite from the Spanish government. This satellite, called “Paz,” is meant to capture footage of the Earth at a highly detailed scale. And as exciting as that is, chances are that Starlink will still be the star of the show.

As CNET reported, the FCC actually granted SpaceX a license to launch the first Starlink satellites late in 2017. In SpaceX’s original application, the company noted its objectives, writing, “In addition to proving out the development of the satellite bus and related subsystems, the test program for the Microsat-2a and -2b spacecraft will also validate the design of a phased array broadband antenna communications platform.”

SpaceX has been quite tight-lipped about the entire enterprise, and has not made an official comment regarding the imminent launch of its first two test satellites in the project. That said, Joy Dunn, the company’s senior manager of new product introduction, did take to Twitter to drop a hint (though it’s since been deleted). It read, “Really looking forward to this one” with two satellite emojis, and linked to a SpaceX tweet about the successful static fire test of the Falcon 9 that is slated to go into space soon.

Whether or not SpaceX chooses to talk about Starlink now, we could soon be reaping its benefits should the promise of satellite-based Wi-Fi come to fruition. Until then, we’ll just have to patiently await the takeoff of the Falcon 9. The rocket is slated to go to space on Sunday, February 18, from Vandenberg Air Force Base in in Santa Barbara County, California.