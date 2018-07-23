Digital Trends
SpaceX just landed another of its reusable Block 5 rockets

Lulu Chang
The only thing more impressive than SpaceX blastoffs may just be SpaceX landings. Early this morning, July 23, Elon Musk’s extraterrestrial focused company managed to land a rocket on a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean after launching a satellite into orbit from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

The first stage of the rocket landed on the drone ship, which is named “Of Course I Still Love You,” (because why not) at around 2:00 a.m. ET, less than nine minutes after liftoff. The landing is significant not only because it’s the first in quite some time for the startup, but also because it’s one of the very first launches or landings of the newest Falcon 9 rockets, the Block 5.

Part of the reason we’ve gone so long without seeing a SpaceX landing is that the company has been trying to get rid of its excess Block 4 rockets by refusing to land them back on Earth. That has historically always been the way that satellites and other spacecraft are launched — it’s rather inefficient, and certainly expensive and unsustainable. But SpaceX offered a real game changer to the space exploration industry with the debut of the Block 5 launcher, which is both recoverable and reusable. As such, SpaceX should be able to cut down on the expenses related to getting into space.

For this particular trip, the rocket sent the Telstar 19 Vantage communications satellite into orbit, which is tasked with providing broadband internet service for folks in the Americas. Back in May, SpaceX launched Block 5 for the first time, during which it carried Bangladesh’s very first satellite, the Bangabandhu-1. The goal is for Block 5 to allow SpaceX to complete more than two flights with the same Falcon 9 booster, which could help cut down on costs, as well as the time required between launches.

Thus far, SpaceX has not yet relaunched a Block 5 rocket, which makes sense, given that only two successful launches have been completed thus far. However, in the coming weeks and months, we can expect Musk and his team to begin putting the real capabilities of this latest rocket to the test. We’ll be sure to keep you abreast of the latest happenings.

NASA's Opportunity Rover is stuck in a giant dust storm that won't end for months
How laser projection is taking IMAX even further over the top

We traveled to IMAX's Toronto headquarters to see the company's brand-new laser projection system. We've seen the future of big-screen theaters, and it's brighter and more colorful than ever.
Boeing suffers setback in space taxi testing

NASA's contract with Soyuz expires next year, and the agency wants to accelerate the timeline to certify private companies like Boeing and SpaceX to transport astronauts to and from the International Space Station.
Meet the gigantic machine that eats land mines for breakfast

This mine-munching tank of a machine is capable of chewing through landmine-infested soil at an unimaginable rate. Thanks to it, we could have a landmine free world within decades.
A Japanese startup is planning an artificial shooting star show by 2020

Who says you have to wait around for a meteor shower? Not ALE Co., a Tokyo-based startup that wants you to wish upon a shooting star anytime you'd like. The company is creating a system that provides "shooting stars on demand."
From robot insects to human-sniffing sensors, this rescue tech could save lives

Technology like inflatable vine robots and skin-sniffing smart sensors sound interesting, but could they actually save a person's life in a potential rescue mission? You may be surprised!
NASA is teaming up with the United Arab Emirates to send humans into space

Nasa has recently signed a deal with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to advance human space travel. In a recent tweet, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine announced the signing of a joint letter of intent.
NASA's Opportunity Rover is stuck in a giant dust storm that won't end for months

A massive dust storm that is about the size of our continent has shrouded Mars and covered Opportunity for the last several weeks. Much of the planet is in the dark—and so too is Earth about Opportunity's whereabouts.
Is another broadband option brewing? Facebook is building a satellite

In publicly disclosed FCC emails and in a confirmation to Wired, Facebook has revealed that it is looking to launch an in-house developed satellite called Athena in order to offer broadband service to "unserved and underserved" areas.
