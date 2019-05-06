Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

After a delayed launch, SpaceX Dragon capsule arrives at the space station

Trevor Mogg
By

Two days after lifting off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida, a SpaceX cargo capsule has reached the International Space Station (ISS) to drop off supplies along with a slew of science experiments.

The crewless Dragon capsule docked with the ISS on Monday with a consignment that tipped the scales at 5,500 pounds. The trip is the 17th SpaceX supply mission to the crewed satellite.

The experiments arriving at the space station include equipment for research that aims to show how microalgae can be used with existing life support systems on the ISS to improve the recycling of resources. “The cultivation of microalgae for food, and as part of a life support system to generate oxygen and consume carbon dioxide, could be helpful in future long-duration exploration missions, as it could reduce the amount of consumables required from Earth,” NASA said in an online post detailing the project.

The SpaceX capsule also dropped off Hermes, a machine that will help scientists study the dusty “regolith” debris that covers asteroids and moons. It’s hoped the research will provide insight into the formation and behavior of asteroids, comets, impact dynamics, and planetary evolution.

NASA described the latest experiments to arrive at the space station as “just a few of the hundreds of investigations that will help us learn how to keep astronauts healthy during long-duration space travel, and demonstrate technologies for future human and robotic exploration beyond low-Earth orbit to the moon and Mars.”

It added that research on the space station also offers a chance for U.S. government agencies, private industry, and academic and research institutions to carry out microgravity experiments that could result in new technologies, medical treatments, and products that improve life on Earth.

Delayed launch

Saturday’s rocket launch was delayed by several days due to an issue at the space station and also a problem with SpaceX’s autonomous drone ship on which its returning rockets land.

The mission comes at the same time as SpaceX confirmed the loss of its Crew Dragon capsule in a ground-based test in Florida in April. No fatalities occurred and nobody was injured. The private space company said last week that an anomaly with one of the engines destroyed the Crew Dragon capsule in an explosion. The cause of the mishap is still being investigated, though the company is determined to press ahead with developing the capsule that’s expected to one day ferry astronauts between Earth and the ISS.

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
tech for less star wars lightsaber giveaway feat
Emerging Tech

Giveaway: If the force is with you, this badass lightsaber could be yours

Throughout the galaxy are countless Star Wars toys and gadgets. On this week’s Tech for Less, we’re digging into some of our current favorites in celebration of May the Fourth. And to top it off, we’re giving away one badass…
Posted By Chris DeGraw
underwater robot eating fish poop gettyimages 997876800
Emerging Tech

Future underwater robots could charge their batteries by eating fish poop

The U.S. Navy wants to find a way to create underwater robots that can stay submerged for longer. Their idea? Giving it special batteries that can be recharged by eating fish poop.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
charlotte nc escooters passport lime bird skip smart cities feat
Emerging Tech

Most cities can’t deal with escooters. Charlotte, N.C., wants to show them how

The city of Charlotte, North Carolina believes that escooters can have a positive impact on the world, so it's partnered with a shipping logistics company to figure out the best way for cities all over the globe to welcome micromobility…
Posted By John R. Quain
spacex resupply iss mission falcon cropped
Emerging Tech

SpaceX launch to resupply ISS finally goes off after several delays

After a number of delays, the SpaceX mission to resupply the International Space Station has launched. Originally scheduled for April 30, the launch of the Falcon 9 rocket had to be put on hold due to several electrical problems.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
bioprinting vascular networks 0502 miller lmori lg 209hf37 1
Emerging Tech

Breakthrough in bioprinting could enable 3D printing of replacement organs

A technique for bioprinting tissues allows scientists to create vascular networks like those used in the body to transport blood, air, and other fluids, in an important step towards the 3D-printing of replacement organs.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hubble legacy field mosaic s spectacular wide view of the universe
Emerging Tech

See 265,000 galaxies in the epic Hubble Legacy Field mosaic

A stunning new mosaic of images captured by the Hubble Space Telescope shows an incredible 265,000 galaxies, stretching back to the early universe 500 million years after the Big Bang.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
awesome tech you cant buy yet tronex flashlight feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: E-ink smartphones and wearable headlights

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
insight mars sunrise sunset pia23201 hires 1
Emerging Tech

See the sun rise and set on another planet in these InSight images

NASA's InSight lander has captured a view of the sunrise and sunset on Mars in a pair of images. The lander also captured an image of drifting clouds in the sky over its seismometer.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
nasa spi falsified certifications 2011 1459 1
Emerging Tech

Supplier falsifying certifications was cause of two launch failures, NASA says

In 2009 and 2011, two NASA launches failed: The Orbiting Carbon Observatory and the satellite Glory. Now a NASA investigation has determined the failures were caused by faulty materials provided by aluminum manufacturer Sapa Profiles, Inc.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
gaia satellite vlt observation pinpointing to map the milky way
Emerging Tech

Galactic mapping satellite Gaia spotted by ground-based Very Large Telescope

The European Space Agency's Gaia satellite was launched in 2013 to survey stars in our galaxy. But now the observer has become the observee, as a view of the satellite is captured by the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
ligo upgrades gravitational waves hanford observatory 1
Emerging Tech

Physicists may have detected first-ever collision of black hole and neutron star

Just weeks after it resumed operations, the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory may have detected the first ever observed merger between a black hole and a neutron star.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
momo3 interstellar technologies launch
Emerging Tech

First private Japanese rocket, MOMO-3, successfully launched this week

Troubled spaceflight company Interstellar Technologies had a success this week, when it was finally able to launch its MOMO-3 rocket into space. Two previous launches failed, but this week the launch went off successfully.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hubble spiral galaxy leo iconic
Emerging Tech

Hubble captures an archetypal spiral galaxy in the constellation of Leo

The Hubble Space Telescope has captured an ideal example of the archetypal spiral galaxy. The NGC 2903 galaxy is located in the constellation of Leo (The Lion) as is approximately 30 million light-years away.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
DroneBullet in the air
Emerging Tech

It sounds crazy, but this kamikaze drone missile is here to keep you safe

How do you get an enemy drone out of the sky as quickly as possible? According to anti-drone tech company AerialX, the answer is a cross between a missile and a quadcopter. Meet DroneBullet.
Posted By Luke Dormehl