Prepare for liftoff: Here’s a list of upcoming important SpaceX rocket launches

Share

SpaceX is known for its nail-biting rocket launches that keep people glued to their screens, waiting to see if the mission will be a success or a fiery failure. Watching these launches has become so popular that SpaceX is now live streaming nearly every one. Want to watch a Falcon Heavy or the cutting-edge Dragon capsule take to the skies? Then check out this curated schedule of upcoming SpaceX launches below, so you know when to tune in.

Date Customer Launch Site Vehicle Purpose 6/4/18 SES of Luxembourg Cape Canaveral, FL Falcon 9 Launch of SES 12 communications satellite 6/?/18 Telesat of Canada Cape Canaveral, FL Falcon 9 Launch of Telestat 19V communications/broadband satellite 6/28/18 SpaceX Cape Canaveral, FL Falcon 9/Dragon ISS resupply mission 7/?/18 Iridium Vandenberg AFB, CA Falcon 9 Launch of Iridium Next Satellites 56-65 Mid-2018 Telkom Indonesia Cape Canaveral, FL Falcon 9 Launch of Telkom 4 communications satellite 7/?/18 Spaceflight Vandenberg AFB, CA Falcon 9 Launch of Spaceflight’s SSO-A rideshare mission with payloads from up to 50 government and commercial organizations from 16 countries 8/?/18 Iridium Vandenberg AFB, CA Falcon 9 Launch of Iridium Next Satellites 66-75 8/?/18 Iridium Kennedy Space Center, FL Falcon 9/Crew Dragon Uncrewed demo to ISS 10/?/18 U.S. Air Force Cape Canaveral, FL Falcon 9 Launch of GPS navigation satellite 10/30/18 SpaceX/U.S. Air Force Kennedy Space Center, FL Falcon Heavy USAF’s Space Test Program-2 mission 11/16/18 NASA Cape Canaveral, FL Falcon 9/Dragon ISS resupply mission Late 2018 Arabsat of Saudi Arabia Cape Canaveral, FL Falcon Heavy Launch of Arabsat 6A communications satellite

SpaceX is on a mission to make spaceflight affordable by creating a reusable rocket that can launch, land, and fly again — much like a passenger plane. The privately funded company has made great strides since its debut in 2002, and logged a record number of firsts — including the first retrieval of a private spacecraft from low orbit, the historic landing of a Falcon 9 rocket, and an impressive drone ship landing. Let’s also not forget that one time Elon Musk sent a Tesla Roadster into space, headed for Mars orbit.

Launch and landing are just the beginning though. In recent years, Space X has moved closer to its reusable rocket dreams by successfully reusing a Falcon 9 rocket to deliver a commercial satellite into orbit. This year, the company has an aggressive launch schedule that includes several ISS resupply missions, a Falcon heavy launch and even a demonstration of its cutting-edge Crew Dragon capsule which one day will shuttle crew to the ISS. Each successful flight brings the company closer to its goal of making rocket launches into space as safe and routine as airline flights.