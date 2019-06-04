Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

SpaceX satellites could threaten vital telescope data, experts warn

Georgina Torbet
By
spacex satellites light pollution trails made by starlink
An image of the NGC 5353/4 galaxy group made with a telescope at Lowell Observatory in Arizona on May 25, 2019. The diagonal lines running across the image are trails of reflected light left by more than 25 of the 60 recently launched Starlink satellites as they passed through the telescope’s field of view. Victoria Girgis/Lowell Observatory

SpaceX launched its first set of 60 satellites last month, and astronomers have already raised concerns about the effect these and similar launches could have on our ability to view the stars. Now, the International Astronomical Union (IAU) has weighed in on the issue and underlined the potential problems to science that satellite launches could cause.

Light pollution is a serious problem for astronomers, as it makes it harder to see dim stars in the sky. Anyone who has lived in a busy and well-lit city knows that urban light pollution blocks the view of most stars. In fact, estimates state that around half of all Americans can barely see any stars in the sky at all.

When discussing light pollution, we are usually talking about light generated here on Earth, from streetlights and other sources on the surface. But the large number of satellites launched in the last decade has raised concerns about light pollution in the atmosphere and in the sky as well. In particular, satellite constellations, in which whole networks of satellites are launched together, are a source of worry.

The IAU raised two main concerns about the scientific impact of satellite constellation launches. First, they argue that the satellites will affect readings from highly sensitive telescopes like the Extremely Large Telescope. Because the satellites are made of reflective metal, they reflect light from the sun at sunrise and sunset and cause bright white lines to appear across telescope images. An example can be seen in the image above, which was captured by a telescope in Arizona a few days after the SpaceX satellite launch.  This is detrimental to the telescopes’ abilities to gather accurate scientific data.

The second problem relates to radio interference. Radio signals are an important tool in astronomy, and are how the first image of a black hole was generated. Even though satellites are designed to avoid interference with the radio frequencies used in astronomy, having many satellites in a constellation giving off radio signals can cause problems.

In fairness to SpaceX, the IAU has acknowledged that the visual impact of the satellites is much higher in the first few days after the launch. The satellites have already grown less bright and will continue to fade as they reach their final orbital positions. But as the IAU points out, this is an unregulated frontier and governments and individuals should consider the potential scientific detriment to these kind of launches.

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
robots caregiving for the elderly tombot mem1 feat
Emerging Tech

The promise and pitfalls of using robots to care for the elderly

There's something dystopian about the idea of a future in which robots care for the elderly. But a number of new projects suggest a world of caregiving robots may be just what the doctor ordered.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Nasa rocket flying
Emerging Tech

NASA nabs $125 million in funding to develop nuclear rocket propulsion

NASA has been given $125 million to develop nuclear thermal propulsion systems for its future spacecraft. The hefty sum was part of a total $22.3 billion of funding awarded to NASA.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
caltech co2 recycler space reactor
Emerging Tech

Caltech’s new CO2 recycler could be a game-changer for space exploration

Researchers at Caltech have developed a special reactor that can transform carbon dioxide into molecular oxygen. Here's why that's so exciting for future space travel to places like Mars.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
curiosity clay samples water
Emerging Tech

Curiosity rover finds evidence that water once existed on the surface of Mars

NASA's Curiosity rover has found the highest amounts of clay in any sample so far, providing evidence there was once water in the region. The rover also snapped a selfie as it explored the clay-bearing unit.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
spitzer image cepheus c pia23126 16 1
Emerging Tech

Spitzer captures childhood, middle age, and maturity of stars in one image

NASA's Spitzer telescope has captured a stunning images of a pair of nebulas. The image includes a region of dust and gas which acts as a stellar nursery, a nebula which is shaped by winds of maturing stars, and fully mature star clusters.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
elon musk starlink space simulation img2
Emerging Tech

Astronomers are worried SpaceX satellites could soon put an end to stargazing

Astronomers are worried that the new constellations of satellites orbiting the earth, equipped with bright lights like SpaceX's Starlink satellites, will start to limit our ability to stargaze.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
awesome tech you cant buy yet smarthalo 2 feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Smart drums and even smarter bike gadgets

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
bouncing robot salto upgrade justin and bn 1
Emerging Tech

Bouncing robot reaches new heights, artfully dodges moving obstacles

Scientists have developed an adorable robot which moves through its environment by bouncing and jumping. It can do hundreds of jumps in a 10-minute period, can jump 4 feet high, and can travel at eight to 10 miles per hour.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
soft robot fluidic tether simplesofthortizontal 1
Emerging Tech

Improved fluidic robot paves the way for untethered soft robotics

There are still many limitations in the design of soft robots. They generally need to be tethered, meaning that they have to be connected to an external device. Now scientists have taken a first step towards untethering soft robots.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
new horizons spacecraft pluto2
Emerging Tech

Eruption of ice volcano threw liquid water over the frozen surface of Pluto

Liquid water could once have existed on the frozen surface of Pluto, put there by the violent eruption of a cryovolcano. By analyzing the wavelengths of light in images of Pluto, scientists have detected ammonia in exposed water ice.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
moon dust laser 3d printing moonrise grafik 1 final klein 2000x1200
Emerging Tech

Melting pesky lunar dust with a laser enables 3D printing of tools on the moon

Dust is a major problem for lunar expeditions. But now scientists from Germany have come up with an idea to make use of moon dust: by melting it with a laser and using it to 3D-print tools and equipment.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
mars 2020 camera jezero crater pia23266 16 1
Emerging Tech

Mars 2020 will capture high-definition color images from the Jezero Crater

The Mars 2020 rover will be launching next year and heading to an area of Mars called the Jezero Crater. But first it needs to be fitted with two high definition cameras which can photograph in color and can zoom.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
A robot waiter | Jobs, robots, and automation
Emerging Tech

Will the rise of A.I. and automation lead to mass unemployment?

The threat of robots stealing jobs is hotly debated. In a new book, The Technology Trap, Dr. Carl Benedikt Frey sorts the truth from the fiction. We spoke with Dr. Frey about his findings.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
mud spraying drones could be used to build homes in disasters areas drone spray house
Emerging Tech

Mud-spraying drones could be used to build homes in disasters areas

Drones are finding more and more uses beyond just capturing gorgeous footage from up high. Check out this effort, for example, where a flying machine has been modified so that it can help build emergency shelters.
Posted By Trevor Mogg