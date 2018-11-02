Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Paralysis treatment that helped 3 patients walk again could come to hospitals

Luke Dormehl
By

Three paraplegics who sustained serious spinal injuries years ago have been given the ability to walk again, courtesy of electrical stimulation of their spinal cords using a wireless implant. Called STIMO (Stimulation Movement Overground), the technology allowed people who had long since lost the use of their legs to regain control of them.

“In our method, we implant an array of electrodes over the spinal cord, which allows us to target individual muscle groups in the legs,” Jocelyne Bloch, a neurosurgeon involved in the study, said in a statement. “Selected configurations of electrodes are activating specific regions of the spinal cord, mimicking the signals that the brain would deliver to produce walking.”

The study was led by the Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL) and the Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV), both based in Switzerland. It represents a potentially massive leap forward for rehabilitation technology. Participants required only one week of usage before they regained limited ability to walk with body weight support. After several months, they were able to exchange this for other less-supportive devices such as walkers or crutches.

Best of all, even after the electrical stimulation was switched off, the participants retained the progress they had made over the course of the experiment.

A paper describing the work, titled “Targeted neurotechnology Restores Walking in Humans with Spinal Cord Injury.” was recently published in the journal Nature. A medical startup called GTX, co-founded by Jocelyne Bloch and another researcher named Grégoire Courtine, will now aim to turn this work into a treatment that’s available to patients in hospitals and clinics.

“We are building next-generation neurotechnology that will also be tested very early post-injury, when the potential for recovery is high and the neuromuscular system has not yet undergone the atrophy that follows chronic paralysis,” Courtine said in a statement.

As impressive as it undoubtedly is, this work is not the only example of electrical stimulation yielding impressive results. Recently, researchers at the Mayo Clinic in the U.S. demonstrated how an implanted electrical stimulator was able to help a man paralyzed four years earlier in a snowmobile accident to regain the ability to stand — and even walk the length of a football field.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best drone photos from around the world
ivm machine learning new perfumes 30581001157 afff68113f k
Emerging Tech

Smell like Skynet: IBM creates an A.I. that will design the perfect perfume

IBM's research division has teamed up with a master fragrance maker to create an A.I. that is capable of developing new perfumes, courtesy of IBM’s impressive machine learning technology.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
surveillance footage written description security camera
Emerging Tech

Like Google for CCTV, software could help cops scour surveillance video quickly

Surveillance footage is great, but finding the person you're looking for isn't so easy if you have to comb through hundreds of hours of video. This smart search engine promises to help.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Bitcoins
Emerging Tech

If we want to slow down climate change, we should change how we mine Bitcoin

Bitcoin mining isn't good for climate change. According to an alarming new study, Bitcoin could produce enough emissions to raise global temperatures by 2 degrees Celsius as soon as 2033.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
bridger teton forest drone video more than just forests
Photography

See the National Forests like never before in this awe-inspiring drone video

What's the difference between a National Park and a National Forest? Drones. With no ban on drones in National Forests -- at least, not yet -- filmmakers have a way to capture the immensity of these locations with stunning results.
Posted By Daven Mathies
google ads cryptocurrency malware hong kong lifestyle bitcoin
Emerging Tech

Bitcoin turns 10 today. Here’s how it went from play money to global phenomenon

From its birth one decade ago, Bitcoin sure has come a long way. How did it get to this point? Check out our handy potted history of the world's favorite cryptocurrency to find out.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
starship technologies launch robot package delivery dsc6480 crop
Emerging Tech

Autonomous package-delivery robots are ready to steal your mailman’s job

Starship Technologies is launching a robot package-delivery service in the U.S. and U.K. For a monthly subscription, customers can get packages delivered at a time of their convenience.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
looking glass holographic display
Mobile

Looking Glass owners will soon be able to get more holograms on Vimeo

We're inching closer to recreating the iconic scene in Star Wars of Princess Leia calling out to Obi-Wan for help. A Brooklyn company has created the Looking Glass, a holographic display that lets you see 3D content without a headset.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
alexa smart shower speaker aqua dew
Deals

This new smart speaker lets you take Alexa into the shower

They say some of your greatest ideas or thoughts come to you in the shower. Now, you can stay connected easily while you're there. Tell Alexa to set reminders, save an idea, play music, and more; all while staying in your normal morning…
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
caltech gyroscope smaller than rice download
Emerging Tech

Caltech’s tiny new gyroscope is smaller than a single grain of rice

Researchers at Caltech have found a way to shrink optical gyroscopes to a size smaller than a single grain of rice. The resulting tech could be useful for everything from gaming to satellites.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
raylier glowing leather jacket biking banni re lancement
Cars

Bright idea: this motorcycle jacket has built-in lights that sync with your bike

Motorbike leathers are there to protect riders from injury, but they can make bikers difficult to see in the dark. A stylish new LED-equipped leather jacket hopes to change all that.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
complete works shakespeare twitter message books
Emerging Tech

To be or not to be 280 characters: All of Shakespeare’s works in a single tweet

Dan Brown novel plot point? Nope! A computer science undergraduate really has managed to hide the complete works of Shakespeare in a single tiny image that was shared in a Twitter message.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best drone photos sky pixel 2
Emerging Tech

The best drone photos from around the world

Most of today's drones come equipped with high-end cameras, which are quickly revolutionizing the world of aerial photography as we know it. Here are some of the best drone photos from around the world.
Posted By Parker Hall
soter technologes vaping bullying sensor mze2mtkynw
Emerging Tech

To curb teen vaping, schools across the U.S. welcome A.I. into their bathrooms

There’s a problem with both vaping and bullying at schools. A company called Soter Technologies has developed a smart bathroom sensor that is able to detect both. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
nasa robot digger rassor 2038 29467656153 f41c31018b k
Emerging Tech

NASA dreams of fueling up its rockets at a gas station on Mars by 2038

The idea of robots mining for dirt on Mars, which could then be transformed into water, oxygen or rocket fuel, sounds like something from a sci-fi movie. NASA has more immediate plans.
Posted By Luke Dormehl