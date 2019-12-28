The Teslasuit, a full-body suit with haptic feedback, continues its evolution with a glove that will allow wearers to feel virtual textures while monitoring their biometric data.

Simply named the Teslasuit Glove, it may be used with the Teslasuit or separately, offering a more immersive virtual reality experience over a range of applications that includes training and medical rehabilitation. The glove is completely wireless, and if used with the Teslasuit, establishes a connection through Wi-Fi.

The Teslasuit Glove features a 3 by 3-inch haptic display for each finger that enables touch and texture effects, enabling the wearer to feel virtual textures. It also comes with force feedback capabilities for spatial, resistance, and vibration effects.

The motion capture functions of the Teslasuit Glove can determine the positions of each of the wearer’s fingers and wrist, while its biometric monitoring system tracks information such as the user’s pulse, emotional state, stress level, and heart rate.

Teslasuit CEO Sergei Nossoff said in a statement that the Teslasuit Glove will be released in the second half of 2020. The glove will be showcased at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada, in January, but the company told The Verge that it will not yet be available to try as it is still in the testing phase.

The Teslasuit, which was formally announced at CES 2018, features an “electro-tactile haptic feedback system” that makes virtual reality experiences more realistic by making wearers feel a range of sensations from light strokes to hard impact.

The Teslasuit was again present at CES 2019 when it introduces motion capture, climate control, and biometrics capabilities. Teslasuit co-founder Dimitri Mikhalchuk said that biometrics will be able to determine if the wearer is stressed, scared, tired, nervous, or bored, which may be used within virtual reality in response to the user’s physical and mental state.

The Teslasuit and the Teslasuit Glove will be at CES 2020, which opens its convention floor on January 7. Other trends we expect to make a splash at the annual trade show include 5G, artificial intelligence, and car technology, as well as advancements in specific products such as robot vacuums, dual-screen PCs, and noise-canceling true wireless earbuds.

