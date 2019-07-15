Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

This compact drone gun can down a rogue quadcopter at 500 meters

Trevor Mogg
By
1 of 5
dronegun mkiii 1
DroneShield
dronegun mkiii 2
DroneShield
dronegun mkiii 4
DroneShield
dronegun mkiii 3
DroneShield
dronegun mkiii 5
DroneShield

An unprecedented drone incident at one of the world’s busiest airports in December 2018 led to flights being suspended for around 36 hours, which in turn resulted in ruined travel plans for around 140,000 people as well as huge costs for the airport operator and affected airlines.

The problem of rogue drone flights near sensitive locations such as airports and prisons is a growing headache for governments around the world, though slowly but surely various solutions are being designed to combat the illegal flight incursions.

One such company developing the technology is DroneShield. The Sydney, Australia-based outfit this week unveiled its third “drone gun,” designed specifically to jam a drone signal, take control of a rogue flying machine, and land it safely.

The DroneGun MkIII is, at 629mm x 393mm x 209mm, its most compact design yet, and, unlike DroneShield’s other portable drone gun, can be comfortably operated with one hand.

“DroneGun MkIII has an incredibly small form factor,” DroneShield CEO Oleg Vornik told Digital Trends. “Packing all the technology into such small real estate has pushed boundaries in every way for the engineering team.”

DroneShield first landed on our radar in 2016 when it launched the beastly looking DroneGun, a massive bazooka-like contraption that, like the MkIII, could also take control of nearby drones. The DroneGun was replaced in 2018 by the more portable DroneGun Tactical, which now lines up alongside the DroneGun MkIII.

While the two devices perform the same function, the MkIII’s weight of just 4.3 pounds (1.95 kg) makes it considerably lighter than the larger Tactical, which tips the scales at 16 pounds (7.3 kg). The Tactical, however, has a longer range of 1.25 miles (2 km) compared to the MkIII’s coverage of 500 meters.

Vornik declined to reveal specific pricing for the DroneGun MkIII, describing it only as containing “five digits.”

DroneShield’s CEO said his company’s products have so far been deployed with a number of military and law enforcement users in the U.S. and other countries, though current regulations laid down by the Federal Communications Commission mean that regular folks concerned about camera-equipped drones hovering over their property will have to seek out alternatives to the DroneGun.

The proliferation of drone ownership has spawned a whole new industry — of which DroneShield is a part — focused on dealing with small, unmanned aircraft that fly into restricted zones. Digital Trends recently took a look at a range of solutions currently on the market.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
nine foods you should never cook in a microwave oven fish gettyimages 952995494 fjjimenez
Emerging Tech

Impossible Foods looks to make another splash with fishless fish

Impossible Foods is currently developing fishless fish, in response to the growing demand for plant-based food. The product will include heme, a protein from genetically modified yeast that was also used in the Impossible Burger.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
awesome tech you cant buy yet moment air drone feat
Cars

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Drone lens, laser synth, and more

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Will Nicol
best man vs machine moments poker bot
Emerging Tech

Professional poker players no match for A.I. in six-player Texas Hold ’em

Poker AI Pluribus destroyed professional players in Texas Hold 'em. The bot won an average of $5 per hand with winnings of $1,000 per hour, with strategies that were very different to how humans played the game.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
russia x ray observatory hstmw84khxtqvrzckxy9kk 650 80 1
Emerging Tech

Russia launches X-ray observatory capable of locating thousands of black holes

Russia has finally launched its powerful X-ray observatory, Spektr-RG, after a delay caused by faulty batteries on board the spacecraft. The launch took place at 5:30 a.m. PT on Saturday, July 13, taking off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
dust storm mars express image 7365 1e storms 1
Emerging Tech

See a gargantuan dust storm covering the north pole of Mars

A dust storm around Mars' north pole has been imaged by the Mars Express orbiter. Localized dust storms are common on Mars, but occasionally one expands into a planet-wide event like the one which caused the demise of the Opportunity rover.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
vlt planetary nebula abell 24 red and long dead
Emerging Tech

The Very Large Telescope captures the beautiful remnants of a dying star

The VLT has captured a beautiful cosmic object, the planetary nebula named Abell 24. Located in constellation of Canis Minor (The Lesser Dog), it is a swirl of dust and gas which is illuminated by the core of a dead star.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Sylvester Stallone deepfake of him starring in Terminator 2: Judgement Day
Emerging Tech

Stallone in Terminator 2? How one deepfake prankster is changing cinema history

Ever wanted to see The Shining with Jim Carrey instead of Jack Nicholson? How about Stallone in Terminator 2: Judgement Day instead of everyone's favorite governator? Thanks to deepfakes, it's now possible -- just ask YouTuber Ctrl Shift…
Posted By Luke Dormehl
exomoons extaterretrial life image 6103 exomoon 1
Emerging Tech

Astronomers have spotted a moon forming around a proto-Jupiter

Astronomers have spotted a young planet with a disk of gas and dust around it which is similar to the one from which the moons of Jupiter were born. The planet PDS 70 b is in the process of forming and is located 370 light-years away.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
nasa 3d print spacecraft parts in orbit archinaut one
Emerging Tech

NASA thinks 3D-printing spacecraft parts in orbit will help Moon to Mars mission

NASA funded the demonstration by a small spacecraft named Archinaut One to manufacture and assemble parts while in space. NASA believes that the technology will change future space exploration, including its Moon to Mars initiative.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
flyboard air soars over paris during frances national day celebrations 2019
Emerging Tech

Flyboard Air soars over Paris during France’s national day celebrations

Franky Zapata, the inventor of the jet-powered Flyboard Air, showed off his machine during France's Bastille Day celebrations on Sunday. The impressive display was even given a nod of approval by French President Emmanuel Macron.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
amazon ancestry dna test kits cyber monday deal
Deals

Save with Prime Day deals on DNA kits from Ancestry, 23andme, and Living DNA

Prime Day is a great time to order a DNA kit. Over the years, kits from various providers have been deeply discounted -- and this year's no exception. Kits from AncestryDNA, 23andMe, and Living DNA are on sale for as much as half off…
Posted By Ed Oswald
airport hotel builds a full size flight simulator into guest room 1
Emerging Tech

Airport hotel builds a full-sized flight simulator into one of its guest rooms

Aviation enthusiasts flying out of Tokyo's Haneda Airport, there's a new hotel room designed just for you. It features a full-sized Boeing 737-800 flight simulator, though you'll have to pay extra to use it.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
robot ant colony switzerland 6720x4480
Emerging Tech

Like the real thing, this robot ant colony is more than the sum of its parts

Researchers have built a robot ant colony, consisting of tiny 10-gram robots which are able to communicate with one another, assign roles among themselves, and work together to complete tasks.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
40 best nasa images buzz aldrin on the moon 1968
Emerging Tech

Watch live: Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins reflect on the moon landing

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the famous Apollo 11 mission, NASA will hold a live broadcast featuring a retrospective and presentations by the astronauts involved. You can watch the event live on July 16 at 6:15 a.m. PT.
Posted By Georgina Torbet