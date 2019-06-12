Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Uber Eats: Drone delivery service could see Big Macs hit speeds of 70 mph

Trevor Mogg
By

Uber is following in the footsteps of Amazon, Google, and others, with the development of its own delivery drone.

The flying machine will be used by Uber Eats, a service that lets hungry folks order meals using an app on their smartphone.

Uber has recently been conducting drone delivery tests from a McDonald’s in San Diego, California. It’s currently using an Air Robot AR200 octocopter with a custom-built box for holding the food, but later this year it plans to unveil its own delivery drone that could see a Big Mac and fries reach speeds of up to 70 mph.

The company told Bloomberg it wants to have a commercial service up and running by this summer. This may be a little ambitious, however, as it’s yet to receive the necessary permission from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

In a bid to reassure the FAA about the safety of its proposed system, Uber said its meal-carrying drone wouldn’t fly directly to people’s homes because obstacles in and around yards could present serious challenges as it searched for a spot to land. In other words, one wrong move and it could be curtains for the combo meal, as well as the drone. More importantly, the safety of anyone nearby can not be guaranteed in the event of a crash.

Instead, the drone would fly to a pre-determined safe-landing zone where a waiting Uber courier would grab the meal and complete the delivery.

Time saver

Uber said that its drone service has the potential to reduce delivery time significantly compared to conventional methods. For example, current deliveries in urban areas take an average of 21 minutes across a distance of 1.5 miles, whereas a drone could do it in just 7 minutes, the company said. Even better, delivery charges for its drone service would not be any different to its regular rates.

Uber hopes the launch of a such a service will help set it apart from its meal-delivery competitors, among them DoorDash, Grubhub, and Postmates. The challenges presented by the highly competitive market were brought into sharp focus recently when Amazon Restaurants announced it will be ending its service later this month.

Uber executive Eric Allison told Bloomberg: “Our customers want selection, quality, and ­efficiency — all areas that improve with drone delivery.”

But the safe operation of autonomous drones is still a huge issue, especially when flying over people and buildings in urban areas. And then there’s the issue of noise pollution, too.

Amazon and Wing

Amazon unveiled its latest Prime Air drone earlier this month, which it hopes to use for delivering goods to the homes of its online shoppers. The FAA recently granted the company a one-year “special airworthiness certificate” allowing it to test the drone under certain conditions.

Wing, owned by Google parent Alphabet, is making notable progress with its drone delivery program with the recent launch of a service in a part of Canberra, Australia, and trials in Helsinki, Finland.

In April 2018, Wing revealed it had become the first company in the U.S. to receive Air Carrier Certification from the FAA, taking it a step closer to commercial drone deliveries in the U.S.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
awesome tech you cant buy yet roadwayve feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Pocket-sized drones and anti-road-rage displays

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
x ray trace map nicernightmovesnolabels sm 1
Emerging Tech

This beautiful map of the sky traces key sources of X-rays as seen from the ISS

NASA has released an image showing mapping data gathered by the Neutron star Interior Composition Explorer instrument aboard the ISS. It traces the X-ray sources which NICER captures during its night time passes.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
milky way black hole gas disk nrao19cb05 afrtistimp 05232019 1
Emerging Tech

Milky Way’s supermassive black hole is wrapped in a vast mantle of cool gas

Scientists have long theorized that there must be vast amounts of gas and dust orbiting the huge black hole at the center of our galaxy, forming an accretion disk. Now astronomers have observed the entire accretion disk for the first time.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
exomoons extaterretrial life image 6103 exomoon 1
Emerging Tech

In the search for extraterrestrial life, we should look to exomoons

Traditionally scientists have looked to other planets for signs of life, but a new study by an astrophysicist from the University of Lincoln, U.K., suggests we may be more successful if we started looking at moons as well.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hubble image nc 7773 galactic maturity
Emerging Tech

Hubble captures our galactic twin, the barred spiral galaxy NGC 7773

The Hubble Space Telescope has captured a new image of a picture-perfect galaxy called NGC 7773 which is located in the constellation of Pegasus, 357 million light-years away from Earth.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
baby gas giants pds 70 image 7251 2e 70b and c 1
Emerging Tech

Two baby gas giants spotted in orbit around a distant star

Two baby planets have been spotted forming around a distant young star called PDS 70. The two planets are growing into gas giants, and one of them came as a complete surprise to the astronomers imaging the star.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
james webb telescope vacuum testing 190302vbm4jwst01068approvedng190594 1
Emerging Tech

James Webb telescope undergoes vacuum testing, finally moving toward launch

The long-delayed James Webb telescope is finally moving toward completion. The telescope passed a round of testing, in which the craft is exposed to a simulation of the space environment.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Sonarax
Mobile

Sonarax harnesses ultrasonic sound for improved security, indoor navigation

Navigating the mall, finding your car, and authenticating your identity for mobile payments can all be a pain, but that's not all they have in common -- they could also potentially be made much easier with high-frequency ultrasonic sound.
Posted By Simon Hill
mars opportunity simulator screen shot 2019 06 10 at 12 31 58
Emerging Tech

Mars lander simulator lets you take Opportunity rover for one last spin

NASA called it quits on its 15-year-old, record-setting Mars rover Opportunity earlier this year. Thankfully, a new update for a Mars rover simulator lets you take Opportunity for another spin.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
giant salamander superglue chinese
Emerging Tech

A medical superglue alternative is made from Chinese giant salamander goo

Forget medical superglue! Harvard researchers have discovered a special natural adhesive that's able to seal up wounds, made from goo excreted from the skin of Chinese giant salamanders.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
spinning top optical illusion p1100529 1
Emerging Tech

Hypnotic spinning top throws out crazy optical illusions as it rotates

Remember the never-ending spinning top in the movie Inception? The new 'Mozmocoin' promises to both spin for over 10 minutes and also throw out some dream-worthy optical illusions as it does.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
robomaster is a new dji robot that can teach code and play games s1
Emerging Tech

DJI’s RoboMaster tank-bot can teach code, play games, and shoot beads

DJI’s new RoboMaster S1 is a robot kit designed to entertain and educate kids. Packed with features, it even has a bead-firing blaster for when negotiations over an allowance raise break down.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
diplodocus skeleton auction june 2019 tete fond noir
Emerging Tech

Want your very own genuine Diplodocus skeleton? It’ll cost you

Ever dreamed of owning your own dinosaur? This could be your lucky day, because a skeleton, described as a cousin of the Diplodocus family, is up for auction. It's not cheap, though.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
rtsafe
Emerging Tech

Custom 3D-printed heads let doctors practice delicate brain procedures

Radiotherapists who operate to remove brain tumors could benefit from being able to practice on specific patients ahead of time. Thanks to customized 3D-printed heads, now they can!
Posted By Luke Dormehl