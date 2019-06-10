Digital Trends
Smart Home

Amazon Restaurants to deliver its last meal later this month

Trevor Mogg
By

On-demand meal delivery is a highly competitive business, and one that Amazon has decided to exit.

Amazon Restaurants, which operates for Prime members in more than 20 cities across the U.S., will deliver its last meals to customers on June 24, four years after the service launched.

It will also shutter Daily Dish, a lunch-delivery service for workplaces, on June 14.

The decision to close Amazon Restaurants comes six months after it pulled out of London following a two-year run in the U.K.-capital. But Amazon hasn’t lost all interest in the sector as it recently led a $575 million funding round in meal-delivery service Deliveroo, which operates in multiple markets across Europe and Asia, though not in the U.S.

As noted by GeekWire, Amazon Restaurants was until recently continuing to expand into more cities, with its most recent launch in Nashville, in January. In addition, the company was still adding to its team as recently as February when it advertised for a software development engineer “to help take Amazon Restaurants to the next level.”

But it’s since had a change of heart and has decided to close Amazon Restaurants later this month.

Commenting on the move, Amazon told Digital Trends: “Many of the small number of employees affected by this decision have already found new roles at Amazon, and others will be provided personalized support to find a new role within, or outside of, the company.”

App-based services that let you order meal deliveries from a variety of restaurants have witnessed huge growth in recent years. In the U.S., some of the most popular services include DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats, with others like Postmates recently announcing a major expansion that means it’s now able to serve more than 70% of U.S. households across all 50 states.

The apps let you explore numerous kinds of cuisine, with an order placed in just a few taps. Delivery fees can vary among the different services and restaurants.

If you happen to be using Amazon Restaurants and now need a replacement, or you just want to find out more about the different services available, then check out Digital Trends’ up-to-date pick of the best meal-delivery apps.

Don't Miss

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB is a junior G-Class with room for six of your friends
best buy arlo security camera spring deals pro 2 pack with audio doorbell 02
Smart Home

Amazon drops prices on these Arlo Pro outdoor security camera kits

Amazon dropped the prices on Arlo Pro 2 wireless outdoor camera system kits. Home security is a driving force for many people and wireless outdoor security systems are easy to install and move. The Arlo Pro 2 kits are top-rated.
Posted By Bruce Brown
lowes spring black friday nest smart thermostat deals t3007es learning
Deals

Walmart Deal: Nest Learning Thermostat and Google Home Mini bundle discount

Now at Walmart, you can score the Nest Learning Thermostat and Google Home Mini together for just $249, saving you up to 10%. Secure the smart thermostat because you need to, and throw in the smart speaker because you want to. Win-win.
Posted By William Hank
Smart Home

No splitting hairs here: These are the best electric shavers on the market today

Unlike safety razors, electric razors don't necessarily require shaving cream or water. We rounded up some of the best electric shavers for any kid of beard length on the market today.
Posted By Gia Liu
designer babies dad with baby by jozef polc
Deals

New dad? Here are some great Father’s Day tech deals on baby monitors and more

What to get a new father on Father's Day? It's not an easy answer. New families need a lot of baby things, but much of them might have already been bought for Mom. Still, we've been able to come up with some great Father's Day gifts, all of…
Posted By Ed Oswald
spy on your pets with comcast xfinity camera ai powered pet filter dog tore apart her toy
Smart Home

Spy on your pets with Comcast’s Xfinity Camera A.I.-powered pet filter

Comcast announced a new feature for the Xfinity Camera that makes it easier to watch your pets when you're away from home. Computer vision specialists and camera engineers developed the canine/feline motion detection filter in-house.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Amazon Echo Show 2 Review
Smart Home

Amazon slashes prices on full range of Echo, Ring, Fire TV, and Blink devices

Amazon slashed prices on its own brand smart home devices in a range of categories. From outdoor security cameras to Echo smart speakers, Fire TV remotes, and tablets there are deals in most categories, though not for every product.
Posted By Bruce Brown
awesome tech you cant buy yet roadwayve feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Pocket-sized drones and anti-road-rage displays

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Smart Home

Turn to tech to get a good night's sleep with one of the best sleep trackers

There are a handful of different ways you can leverage today's tech to get a good night's sleep. Here, we've rounded up six of the best sleep trackers, whether you prefer a bedside solution or one tailor-made for your mattress.
Posted By Ed Oswald
what is prime now amazon day packages
Smart Home

FedEx drops Amazon U.S. delivery contract. Here’s why you shouldn’t care

FedEx decided to bail on renewing its Amazon U.S. domestic express delivery contract. There's no change in agreements for international services, but here's why FedEx's decision doesn't matter for Amazon Prime orders in the U.S.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon fathers day sale on blink and ring security
Deals

Amazon Father’s Day sale: Blink and Ring security camera systems get price cuts

Father's Day is just around the corner and Amazon is slashing prices on Echo, Ring, and Blink devices for the occasion. Blink and Ring security kits are getting some of the best discounts from Amazon right now
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
walmart will deliver groceries to your refrigerator by entering home inhome delivery
Smart Home

Walmart will put your grocery order in your refrigerator when you’re not home

How do you like the idea of having your online grocery order delivered to your refrigerator when you're not in? Walmart is launching such a service in the fall, though Amazon has offered a similar delivery option for a while now.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
amazon slashes prices on security cameras and systems fathers day ring video doorbell 2 with echo dot 3
News

Having a chat with Alexa will soon feel a lot more natural

The Amazon Echo is already a part of many households, but a series of new improvements will soon make conversations with the smart assistant far more natural and fluid than ever before.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
jasco ge z wave smart home line family photo copy
News

Jasco is behind a new line of GE Z-Wave smart home products

The new line of Enbrighten Z-Wave light switches from GE and Jasco come with QuickFit and SimpleWire technology that make it easy to fit in any home, and give you more control over your lighting experience.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung hello video doorbell white 2
Smart Home

Best deals on Amazon Echo and Google Home Nest devices for Father’s Day

You can save money on a wide range of devices for Amazon Echo and Google Home Nest smart homes for Father's Day. Here are the best discounts on smart speakers, smart displays, video doorbells, and smart outdoor security cameras.
Posted By Bruce Brown