Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

U.K. opens its first checkout-free store, but it’s not Amazon Go

Trevor Mogg
By
uk opens its first checkout free store but not amazon go sainsburys
Sainsbury's

The U.K. has just opened its first checkout-free store that lets shoppers leave without having to wait in line to pay.

It’s located in central London and operated by Sainsbury’s, one of the nation’s biggest supermarket chains.

But the system is different to the one used by Amazon Go, which tracks customer movement using cameras and sensors. Instead, Sainsbury’s requires shoppers to use its app to scan each item as they make their way around the store. At the end of the visit, the customer pays via Apple Pay or Google Pay before scanning a QR code to finish the shop. Such a system costs less to set up than Amazon Go’s as it has no reliance on sophisticated tracking technology and can be installed at low cost at existing stores.

A number of Sainsbury’s stores have been testing the app-based experience for a while, but they’ve retained the checkouts for those that want to use them. As part of a three-month trial, the central London location has removed all of the checkouts though it does have a help desk for anyone wishing to pay using traditional methods.

Other changes to the store include the removal of alcohol and tobacco products to eliminate time-consuming age-verification processes, which helps to create as frictionless an experience as possible.

According to Sainsbury’s, the store’s items have been tailored specifically for busy customers buying breakfast or lunch and other food to eat on-the-go, including snacks, breakfast pots, freshly baked pastries, sandwiches, and drinks.

“We know our customers value their time and many want to shop as quickly as possible [and] technology is key to that,” Clodagh Moriarty, Sainsbury’s chief digital officer, said in a release. “This is an experiment rather than a new format for us; it hasn’t been done in the U.K. before and we’re really excited to understand how our customers respond to the app experience.”

Moriarty said the company would be listening carefully to customer feedback before deciding whether to roll out the system to more of its stores.

Recent reports suggested Amazon was close to opening its first checkout-free Go store in the U.K., though it’s yet to do so. Seattle-based Amazon currently operates 10 Amazon Go sites across the U.S. — four in its home city, four in Chicago, and two in San Francisco, and there have been reports that it’s planning to open as many as 3,000 stores by 2021.

Amazon Go launched in early 2018 and uses an array of sensors, cameras, and artificial intelligence technology to track what you put in your bag, with your selected items automatically charged to your Amazon account as you exit the store. If you’ve yet to visit a Go store, Digital Trends offers an account of what it’s like following its experience at the first such store to open.

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
PBM Mariner photogrammetry underwater wrecks global underwater explorers
Emerging Tech

How a clever photography trick is bringing Seattle’s shipwrecks to the surface

The Global Underwater Explorers dive in the waters around Seattle, which are filled with shipwrecks and sunken planes. Kees Beemster Leverenz uses photogrammetry to make 3D models of the wrecks.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
spacex resupply iss mission falcon cropped
Emerging Tech

SpaceX resupply mission to International Space Station scheduled for next week

SpaceX will shortly be launching another resupply mission to the International Space Station. The launch is scheduled for Tuesday, April 30 and will mark SpaceX's 17th mission as part of the NASA Commercial Resupply Services contract.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hubble constant universe expansion lha 120 n11 in the large magellanic cloud
Emerging Tech

Hubble data shows the universe is expanding faster than previously thought

New results from the Hubble Space Telescope show the universe is expanding faster than previously believed. By tracking the movement of stars in a nearby galaxy, astronomers calculated the universe is expanding 9% faster than expected.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
awesome tech you cant buy yet tenttube feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Inflatable tents and a light gun for LCD TVs

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
pluto atmopshere freeze image 3274 1
Emerging Tech

Pluto’s atmosphere could freeze and disappear by the year 2030

During some seasons, Pluto's atmosphere gets cold enough for the nitrogen in the atmosphere to freeze. As atmospheric pressure increases over time, this could result in the atmosphere freezing away by 2030.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
hubble wild duck cluster cosmic ducks
Emerging Tech

Listen in on a stellar symphony to understand the inner workings of stars

Sounds can't travel through a vacuum, but stars nevertheless give off subsonic vibrations from deep inside their structures. An astrophysicist has been working on how this stellar symphony can teach us about the interior of stars.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
messier 87 black hole galaxy pia23122c 16 1
Emerging Tech

Supermassive black hole resides inside a supermassive galaxy

The eyes of the world turned to Messier 87 earlier this month when scientists released the first ever image of a black hole. Now an image from the Spitzer telescope shows the giant galaxy in which the now-famous black hole resides.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
DJI Phantom 4 Pro+
Emerging Tech

DJI tries to debunk rumors that Phantom drones are discontinued

DJI blamed the unavailability of the Phantom 4 on a parts shortage and claimed that images of a Phantom 5 prototype were a one-off design for a customer. The future of the company's drone business, meanwhile, remains unclear.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
asteroid day
Emerging Tech

NASA and partners will simulate a potentially deadly asteroid strike this week

This week, NASA and some of the world's other top organizations are meeting to discuss what they would do in the hypothetical event of a deadly killer asteroid strike on planet Earth.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
amazon may launch new grocery chain separate from whole foods
Emerging Tech

Amazon is using smart technology to track warehouse worker productivity

Think Amazon's warehouse robots are the only use of technology in its fulfillment centers? New documents reveal how human workers are also quantified in terms of their personal productivity.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
vector robot kickstarter anki office
Emerging Tech

Anki, the startup that made little A.I. robots, is closing down

Anki, a San Francisco-based startup that brought us home robots such as Vector and Cozmo, is reportedly closing down after failing to find further funding to keep the business running.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
worlds largest aircraft tears itself apart airlander
Emerging Tech

The massive Airlander 10 flying machine could go all-electric

The British company behind the massive Airlander 10 aircraft has announced plans to build a new version that replaces its diesel-burning engines with electric-powered alternatives.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
cleaning teeth tiny nanorobots dentist
Emerging Tech

Who needs a toothbrush when you have a swarm of tooth-cleaning nanobots?

Imagine being able to clean your teeth with an army of nanorobots. It might sound crazy, but that's exactly what researchers from the University of Pennsylvania are working to develop.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
episode 120 5cc6f385b14bf44365207342 750 563
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Impossible Burger rollout, Mother’s Day guide, and more

Join us on DT Live as we cover the day’s top tech news, including the Impossible Burger’s nationwide rollout at Burger King, Marriott's plans to compete with Airbnb, Samsung’s vertical viewing TV, our Mother’s Day Gift Guide, and…
Posted By Todd Werkhoven