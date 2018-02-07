Here are 20 things you’ll never have to purchase again if you buy a 3D printer

When 3D printing first arrived, enthusiasts imagined a future of desktop factories, where people wouldn’t need to drive out to a store to get things they needed anymore. Instead, they could just download pre-made designs from the internet and print them from the comfort of their own home.

Well, ladies and gentlemen, that day has finally come.

Modern 3D printers may not be in every household quite yet, but the internet is already filled with millions of ready-to-print objects. Name practically any household item you could ever need, and there’s likely a printable version of it online. Not all these things are worth the plastic they’re printed from, but some of them are downright genius — not to mention totally free to download.

Below you’ll find a collection of notable examples for an assortment of useful items — but keep in mind that the objects pictured aren’t your only option. There are tons of alternate designs available online, so feel free to search around!