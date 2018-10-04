Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Vending machines that do your laundry arrive at London subway stations

Trevor Mogg
By

Time-pressed Londoners now have an easy way to get their laundry done thanks to a new vending-machine service launching there this week.

The brainchild of local startup VClean Life, the first “VDrop” machines are being installed at subway stations across the capital where your deposited dirties will be cleaned, folded, and ready for pickup within 24 hours.

To use the service, you need to sign up online to receive a QR code unique to you. When you reach the VDrop machine, all you do is flash your code to receive a bag, shove your garments inside, and drop it into the machine (or hang it up if it’s something more delicate).

In the following 24 hours, the garments will be collected and taken to VClean Life’s depot where they’ll be gently cleaned using biodegradable detergent and conditioners before being returned to the machine for collection, again by using your QR code.

VClean Life has even incorporated a tracking system into the process, so if you’re keen to learn about the status of your shirts and pants, you can log into the app and find out exactly how they’re doing and when they’re ready for pickup.

A standard-sized garment costs 3 British pounds to clean — that around $3.90 according to current conversion rates.

vending machines that do laundry arrive at london subway stations vlcean life
VClean Life

“There is nothing else like this on the market,” said Nick Harris, managing director and founder of VClean Life. “In just 24 hours, customers will receive a premium service at ridiculously cheap prices, with 200 machines being rolled out across London in the coming months, before going national.”

Many of the new VDrop machines will be appearing in the parking lots of subway stations rather than actually inside the premises. The first one has just started operating at Epping station in north-east London, with imminent launches lined up for others in Woodford, South Woodford, Loughton, and North Greenwich. More of its vending machines will soon be found at gyms, shopping malls, and offices, the company said.

VClean Life is going up against brick-and-mortar laundromat and dry cleaning services, as well as those that provide home collection. It’s hoping its convenience and environmentally friendly cleaning methods will help it to quickly win fans.

To help give it the best launch possible, VClean Life has produced (or over-produced) an absurdly dramatic promotional video in which the protagonist apparently reveals his penchant for a spot of cross-dressing. Or have we got the wrong end of the stick here?

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Soldiers or Terminators? U.S. Army mulling rifle that fires 250 rounds per second
Curiosity rover
Emerging Tech

Attention, space gardeners: Simulated Martian soil now on sale for $20 a kilo

Want your own taste of life on Mars? Astrophysicists at the University of Central Florida are selling simulated Martian soil for $20 a kilo, plus postage. Here's why they're doing it.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Riptide R1 Elite hands-on electric skateboard review riding turn
Emerging Tech

Sick of walking everywhere? Here are the best electric skateboards you can buy

Thanks for Kickstarter and Indiegogo, electric skateboards are carving a bigger niche than you might think. Whether you're into speed, mileage, or something a bit more stylish, here are the best electric skateboards on the market.
Posted By Drew Prindle
graphene skinned wheelchair superstar 1
Emerging Tech

Lighter and tougher, graphene may be the future of wheelchairs

Looking for the next innovative use of graphene? A Swiss wheelchair company is introducing a graphene-skinned wheelchair that's 30 percent lighter than classic models, but 20 percent tougher.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
skinbot robot mit wearable attach
Emerging Tech

MIT’s creepy-crawly robot can help monitor your health

Researchers from MIT are building a palm-sized bipedal robot called Skinbot that’s designed to crawl over your body using suction-cup feet. Meet your next personal health guardian.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
dsc 6067 2
Emerging Tech

Make the most of your compost by transforming it into 3D printing filament

Could 3D printing help with food waste disposal? Indeed it can, claims a new startup Genecis, which has developed a way to transform today's compost into tomorrow's printing filament.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
mit algorithims predicts whats happening in video gettyimages 200553945 001
Emerging Tech

MIT’s latest A.I. is freakishly good at determining what’s going on in videos

MIT researchers have created an A.I. system which uses a deep learning neural network to fill in the blanks in video frames to work out what activity is taking place. Here's why that matters.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
robot japan hammers up sheets of drywall screen shot 2018 10 02 at 21 30 42
Emerging Tech

Look out construction workers; Japan’s new robot might steal your job one day

This new robot built by researchers from Japan’s Advanced Industrial Science and Technology is capable of carrying out a range of construction tasks, such as hammering sheets of drywall.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
freewrite traveler portable writing device
Emerging Tech

Freewrite Traveler is a portable writing device for the easily distracted

The Freewrite Traveler is a better looking, more portable device than its somewhat clunky predecessor. Stripped of bells and whistles, the Traveler is aimed squarely at those who are easily distracted.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
tetris ptsd treatment t spin
Emerging Tech

Scientists showcase brain-to-brain communication with game of 3-player ‘Tetris’

Researchers from the University of Washington have created a social network of minds which allows three people to communicate by using a type of high-tech telepathy. The goal? To play Tetris, of course!
Posted By Luke Dormehl
irl glasses block out screens 13
Emerging Tech

Worried about your screen use? These glasses block them out wherever you go

Inspired by the ad-blocking sunglasses from John Carpenter’s 1988 cult movie They Live, IRL Glasses counter your screen addiction by turning LCD and LED digital screens black. Here's how.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
phones for kids
Emerging Tech

Drop that iPhone! Researchers suggest limiting kids’ screen time to 2 hours a day

How much screen time should our kids have per day? Researchers from Canada have attempted to answer that question with a recent analysis of lifestyle data from 4,520 American kids.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
paintcopter autonomous paint spraying drone from disney research
Emerging Tech

Disney takes to the air with an autonomous paint-spraying drone

Look what's just flown out of Disney Research's workshop. It's none other than an autonomous spray-painting drone that can apply colorful designs not only to flat surfaces, but to 3D objects, too.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
everence dna based tattoo artist
Emerging Tech

DNA-infused tattoo ink lets your loved ones remain a part of you — literally

Are you looking for a fresh new way to show your love for a pet or another person? A new startup has pioneered a method to incorporate DNA into regular tattoo ink. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
gene editing crispr groundcherries gettyimages sb10069342y 001
Emerging Tech

Domesticating crops usually takes centuries. CRISPR just did it in two years

Scientists have demonstrated how gene editing can modify the fruit groundcherries so that they can be grown outside of their native region for the first time. Here's why that's so important.
Posted By Luke Dormehl