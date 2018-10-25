Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Singapore plans to open its skies to drone taxi test flights in 2019

Luke Dormehl
By
1 of 5
volocopter singapore tests 2019 volocopter5
volocopter singapore tests 2019 volocopter1
volocopter singapore tests 2019 volocopter2
volocopter singapore tests 2019 volocopter3
volocopter singapore tests 2019 volocopter4

To use some retro slang, the idea of taking an autonomous flying taxi to work sounds pretty far-out. In fact, it could be a whole lot closer than you think. At least, that’s our takeaway from the news that Volocopter, a German company specializing in electric multirotor helicopters, is gearing up to run inner-city tests of its self-driving air taxis in Singapore. They will take place starting in the second half of 2019.

The tests are intended to validate and verify the ability of the company’s flying vehicles, and will culminate in public demo flights. They are being supported by Singapore’s Ministry of Transport, Civil Aviation Authority, and Economic Development Board. This follows tests of the Volocopter air taxis in Germany, along with one autonomous flight in Dubai that took place in 2017.

“The tests in Singapore will happen in an urban environment and under completely different climatic conditions than here in Germany,” Alex Zosel, co-founder of Volocopter, told Digital Trends. “Those two aspects will allow us to learn a lot and prepare for deployment in cities. Furthermore, in Singapore, we will be looking at testing potential commercial routes. To enable these routes, we will also work on airspace integration in the lower airspace above the city, a crucial aspect for implementing this new way of mobility.”

Volocopter’s vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) air taxis look a whole lot like a helicopter, but they function technologically like a drone — albeit one with 18 rotors instead of the usual four that are found on a quadcopter. They are capable of carrying two people for distances of just under 30 kilometers. The taxis are electrically powered, emission-free, and fly quietly enough to make them a viable technology for use as a mass-market mobility service in cities.

As to how long the rest of us will be waiting until we can ditch the subway for an autonomous flight to work, Zosel is optimistic. “We expect the first commercial air taxi routes to open in 3 to 5 years,” he said. “By the time I retire — so in 12 years — I want there to be full Volocopter infrastructure systems in at least 10 cities worldwide.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

A.I. can do almost anything now, but here are 6 things machines still suck at
North Focals
Product Review

North’s Focals aim to keep you ‘heads-up’ with smartglasses

North, formerly known as Thalmic Labs, has unveiled a new product alongside the brand-name change. Focals is a pair of smartglasses, like Google Glass, that attempts to help keep you heads-up.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
worlds first drone equipped motorcycle has a space for the spark ural air
Emerging Tech

World’s first drone-equipped motorcycle features a special space for the Spark

If your sidecar is missing a drone or your drone a sidecar, then check out how the two machines have been brought together in this unique design from Ural Motorcycles. Only 40 have been made, though that may turn out to be enough.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
xprize water cloud inside shipping container winner
Emerging Tech

Meet the $1.5m Xprize winner that makes artificial clouds in shipping containers

Could the solution to a lack of clean drinking water be an artificial cloud inside a shipping container? It sounds crazy, but it just won the prestigious $1.5 million Water Abundance XPrize.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
electric vehicle wireless charging 120kw ev
Cars

Wirelessly charging an EV in 15 minutes sounds crazy, but it’s getting closer

Researchers at the Department of Energy want you to be able to wirelessly charge your electric vehicle in just 15 minutes. And they've recently passed a major milestone on the journey to that goal.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Titanic 3D
Emerging Tech

Want to be the king of the world? Titanic II will set sail in 2022 — for real

Ever wish you could have sailed on the RMS Titanic? No? Well, you could get your chance anyway, since an ambitious project is recreating the original ship in the form of the Titanic II. Really.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
best shipping container homes northern irelands first home 1
Smart Home

Think inside the box with these tricked-out shipping container homes

Believe it or not, but sustainability can be sexy. These 30 shipping container homes mesh recycled steel with a wealth of different materials, culminating in a set of spectacular homes that showcase modern design at its finest.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
vr end of life embodied labs er talk b
Emerging Tech

What’s it like to die? This VR experience puts doctors in a dying man’s shoes

A new VR experience depicts the last days of a lung cancer patient. It is already being used as a teaching tool in hospices and medical schools. But can VR really make us more empathetic?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
esa moon base germany vr rendering of luna facility copy
Emerging Tech

Europe’s space agency plans to build its own micro-gravity moon base — on Earth

The European Space Agency is developing an astronaut center in Cologne, Germany, where it will replicate the surface of the moon. The facility will be used to test new technology and tools for exploring moons and planets.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
Photography

How to photograph the moon

The night sky is among the most inspiring scenes to capture -- but it's also one of the most difficult. Here's how to photograph the moon, whether you just want to capture a phase of the moon or a lunar event.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
dxomark biggest smartphone camera features mem 2
Emerging Tech

An app uses your smartphone camera to tell if you’re alert at work

Do you lose concentration while at work? A new Cornell University app keeps tabs on users' alertness during the day by measuring the size of their pupils each time they unlock their phone.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
simone giertz calendar kickstarter screen shot 2018 10 24 at 13 47 02
Emerging Tech

Struggling to start a good habit? Simone Giertz’s Every Day Calendar can help

Simone Giertz is best known as the maker of crappy robots on YouTube, but her first Kickstarter campaign is no failure. In fact, her Every Day calendar has racked up massive amounts of support.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
myopro powered arm brace 2 setting table 6x4
Emerging Tech

Powered brace proves restoring arm functionality is no longer out of reach

The breakthrough MyoPro myoelectric powered arm brace promises to help restore functionality in the arms and hands of individuals with neuromuscular disease or injury. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
types of artificial intelligence ai explained 05
Emerging Tech

A.I. can do almost anything now, but here are 6 things machines still suck at

As A.I. becomes a more and more dominant part of our lives, it's clear that not there are still big blind spots when it comes to the tasks machines can perform. Here are six examples.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
the challenges of driverless shuttles in smart cities navya autonomous shuttle
Emerging Tech

Boxy shuttles, not cars, will be people’s first taste of autonomous vehicles

From smart cities to college campuses, several self-driving shuttle projects are in works. But these public transports of the future are facing challenges, such as vandalism and regulatory approval.
Posted By John R. Quain