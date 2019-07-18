Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Trippy VR demo reads your brain waves to create sleep-inducing visuals

Luke Dormehl
By
vr lullaby machine brainwaves pluginhuman interdream 03 s

Ever find that you get into bed after a long day, but can’t get to sleep because your brain is buzzing about some incident or other? It’s an unfortunately common occurrence. Researchers in the Exertion Games Lab at Australia’s RMIT University have come up with an intriguing twist on this. Instead of a person’s brainwaves keeping them awake, they’ve been experimenting with ways to combine a person’s brain activity with virtual reality to create a kind of VR lullaby machine.

The idea, in essence, is to use technology to better relax people by visualizing their own brainwaves in a VR setting. These brainwaves are picked up using an electroencephalogram (EEG), which monitors electrical activity over the scalp. Each brain frequency is assigned a different color, while brainwave intensity is linked to movement. The result is that every person’s brain activity generates unique imagery in the form of a kind of VR screensaver designed to lull them into the land of nod.

“As long as you’re alive, your mind is active, even when sleeping,” Nathan Semertzidis, one of the researchers on the project, told Digital Trends. “We gave people a means to creatively express and explore their own mind by designing a system that listens in on different frequencies emitted by the brain’s electrical activity, and uses these frequencies to drive generative algorithms that dynamically convert the brain’s electrical activity into art. This provides a means to engage in creativity even while you are physically inactive, almost falling asleep. What was particularly interesting is that participants noted that while being engaged in this creative process it stopped their minds wandering to life stressors which would have otherwise hindered their ability to sleep.”

The work builds on research showing that good sleep is preceded by a set of very specific cognitive and mood states. It, therefore, tries to artificially prompt people to enter these states. Participants in a test of the technology reported a 21% drop in general negative emotion and 55% reduction in feelings of fear. General positive emotions, meanwhile, increased by 8%, while feelings of serenity rose 13%.

“In our study, we didn’t specifically assess the system’s ability to treat sleep-related pathologies; it was more an exploration of how brain-computer interface driven systems could benefit general sleep for non-clinical populations,” Semertzidis said. “However, given that the participants reported their thoughts being redirected away from life stressors, there is reason to hypothesize that similar brain-computer interface systems could be employed in the treatment on anxiety disorder-related insomnias, with further research.”

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
Up Next

Tom Cruise surprises Comic-Con crowds with first Top Gun: Maverick trailer
pen net image infilling screen shot 2019 07 16 at 05 19 53
Emerging Tech

Photorealistic A.I. tool can fill in gaps in images, including faces

Researchers have developed a smart new A.I. system which can accurately fill in blank areas in an image, whether that’s a missing face or the front of a building. Here's how it works.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
lego life sized astronaut model
Emerging Tech

See how a life-sized astronaut was built from LEGO bricks

LEGO has unveiled a life-sized model of an astronaut constructed entirely from bricks, as well as a time lapse video of the model being built. It is based on the suit Neil Armstrong wore when he made his historic small step.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
episode 172 finalmente sapremo neuralink progetto segreto elon musk v3 388343
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Twitter’s redesign, Libra’s possible delay, Neuralink

On this episode of DT Live, we take a look at the biggest trending stories in tech, including a Twitter redesign, Facebook's delay of Libra, Neuralink's first public event, growing food in space, and the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
elon musks neuralink wants to start operating on human brains next year musk 2019
Emerging Tech

Elon Musk’s Neuralink wants to start operating on human brains next year

Elon Musk shed more light on his Neuralink company on Tuesday, revealing new technology for brain surgery that would allow people with paralysis to use thoughts to control smartphones and computers. But that wasn't all ...
Posted By Trevor Mogg
flamethrower drone throwflame tf 19 3
Emerging Tech

It sounds like utter madness, but you can now buy a flamethrower drone

The TF-19 WASP Flamethrower Drone is a quadcopter attachment for drones which, according to its creators, 'allows users to ignite aerial and ground targets from miles away.' What could go wrong?
Posted By Luke Dormehl
salk modified plants deeper roots plant with
Emerging Tech

Genetically modified plants could help get to the root of climate change

Researchers have been investigating ways to engineer plants so that they grow with more robust and deeper roots, capable of storing increasing amounts of carbon underground for longer.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Tennis players competing at Wimbledon
Emerging Tech

IBM’s Wimbledon-watching A.I. is poised to revolutionize sports broadcasts

IBM has developed a smart A.I. with an appreciation for what makes a great tennis match like the recent epic at Wimbledon. Here's how IBM developed it -- and why tools like it are the future of sport broadcasting.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
dji ronin sc announced lifestyle17
Photography

With object tracking, the lightweight DJI Ronin-SC is still heavy on features

Designed for mirrorless cameras, the DJI Ronin-SC packs several features from the Ronin-S -- and then some -- into a lighter, one-handed gimbal. Despite the smaller size, the DJI Ronin-S adds new object tracking and expanded remote control.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
spacex starhopper rocket fire watch explosion
News

SpaceX’s Starhopper rocket bursts into flames during tests

SpaceX ran into trouble Tuesday evening when a small fire erupted from the engine of a prototype rocket it was testing at the company’s facility in Boca Chica, Texas. It's not clear if the fire caused any damage to the rocket itself
Posted By Emily Price
best tech accessories 25 version 1449306015 5buckbill
Emerging Tech

Buying on a budget? Here's all the best tech you can snag for $25 or less

We live in a world where you can get a cheeseburger for $1, a functioning computer for $5, and thousands of HD movies for $10 -- so it stands to reason that you should be able to pick up some pretty sweet gear for $25.
Posted By Drew Prindle, Alina Bradford
episode 173 flamethrower drone tf 19 3
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Emoji Day, Apollo 11 broadcast, drone flamethrowers

On this episode of DT Live, we discuss the top stories in tech, including Emoji Day festivities, the extended battery life of the new Nintendo Switch, an Apollo 11 real-time broadcast, and a functional flamethrower attachment for drones.
Posted By Todd Werkhoven
episode 172 finalmente sapremo neuralink progetto segreto elon musk v3 388343
Emerging Tech

6 questions we have about Elon Musk’s Neuralink brain interface technology

Elon Musk's Neuralink sounds like an exciting leap forward for human-computer relations, but brain implants raise the specter of Black Mirror-esque privacy invasions. We have a few questions about how this would work.
Posted By Mathew Katz
heal app expansion 49137637 group of medical staff at hospital doctors team standing together
News

Canadian medical project demonstrates the health care potential of smart homes

A medical project involving smart homes demonstrates the technology's potential in treating mental illness and providing patients with a level of independence previously thought impossible.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
neural implant restore sight study screen shot 2019 07 18 at 15 25 52
Emerging Tech

Implant restores sight in blind patients by beaming images directly to the brain

Engineers have developed a neural implant which could help restore vision for completely blind people by bypassing non-functioning optical nerves and inputting images directly into their brains.
Posted By Luke Dormehl