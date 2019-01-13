Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Scientists debate mysterious flash of light in space, known as ‘The Cow’

Georgina Torbet
By

On June 16, 2018 there was an unusual flash in the sky which puzzled astronomers around the world. The flash event was called AT2018cow and has been nicknamed “The Cow,” and scientists have been debating its source since then. NASA researchers have been collecting data on the event using multiple telescopes and now they have shared their findings at a panel session at the 233rd American Astronomical Society meeting in Seattle.

The Cow event lasted three days, during which a sudden burst of light more than ten times brighter than a supernova was observed, then the light gradually faded over the next few months. The event took place in or near to the CGCG 137-068 galaxy, which is located about 200 million light-years away from Earth, and which is a star-forming galaxy. It was first observed using the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System telescope in Hawaii.

what caused the cow nustar20190110 1
AT2018cow erupted in or near a galaxy known as CGCG 137-068, which is located about 200 million light-years away in the constellation Hercules. This zoomed-in image shows the location of the “Cow” in the galaxy. Sloan Digital Sky Survey

NASA scientists investigated the event using the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory and the Nuclear Spectroscopic Telescope Array (NuSTAR), and they have come up with two competing theories of what caused it.

The first theory is that the flash came from a white dwarf being ripped apart by a black hole, as you can see in a visualization in this video:

A white dwarf could be pulled apart in a “tidal disruption event,” when it passes close enough to a black hole to be affected by its gravity, similar to the way that the Earth’s ocean tides are created by the gravity of the Moon. As the white dwarf is pulled apart into a stream of gas, the tail of the stream is flung out into space while the leading edge circles around the black hole and collides with itself, creating a hot, opaque cloud of material.

The second theory is that the Cow was created by a supernova. When a star dies, it explodes in an event called a supernova and leaves behind either a black hole or very dense core called a neutron star. “Our team used high-energy X-ray data to show that the Cow has characteristics similar to a compact body like a black hole or neutron star consuming material,” Raffaella Margutti, an astrophysicist at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, said in a statement. “But based on what we saw in other wavelengths, we think this was a special case and that we may have observed — for the first time — the creation of a compact body in real time.”

For now, debate will continue over which theory is correct as scientists gather more data.

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: heat-powered watches, phone cases with reflexes
best pet tech ces 2019 wagz smart door feat
Smart Home

Treat your furry friend with the best pet tech at CES 2019

We all want the best for our feline companions and furry best friends, so we're seeing more and more innovative gadgets designed for pets. CES 2019 was a veritable treasure trove of pet tech and these devices are our picks.
Posted By Simon Hill
this high tech shopping cart has the same aim as amazon go caper
Emerging Tech

This high-tech shopping cart has the same aim as Amazon Go

The technology powering Amazon Go's cashier-free stores is pricey and a challenge to set up, but this high-tech shopping cart from a New York startup offers a similarly frictionless shopping experience at a fraction of the cost.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
CES 2019 Booth LG
Emerging Tech

Did you see that?! Tour the blockbuster booths of CES 2019

You may not be able to attend CES in Las Vegas, but we’re bringing all of the best booths to you. From LG’s wall of OLED TVs to a full-scale flying taxi, these are spectacles we won’t forget.
Posted By Nick Mokey
scribit wall drawing robot ces 2019 floor photo 1
Emerging Tech

Scribit graffiti robot climbs your walls to draw (and erase) giant artwork

Scribit, the wall-crawling graffiti robot that can draw any image you can think of onto a vertical surface of your choice, made its debut this week at CES 2019. Check it out in action.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
tel aviv ai generates food pictures recipe book preparing
Emerging Tech

A.I. can generate pictures of a finished meal based on just a written recipe

Feeling hungry? Researchers from Tel-Aviv University in Israel have created an A.I. that's able to generate complete photos of meals, based only on reading the written recipes. Here's how.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
spacelife origin baby born in space newborn
Emerging Tech

A citizen of the universe? Dutch startup wants to deliver a baby in space

Netherlands-based startup SpaceLife Origin plans to be the company responsible for delivering the first baby born in space. And it wants to do it by 2024. Because, you know, science.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
cutest companion robots ces 2019 groove x lovot feat 2
Smart Home

The robot invasion arrived at CES 2019 — and it was cuter than we expected

Robots are finally at our doorsteps, but they’re not here to annihilate us (yet), they’re here to be our friends. CES 2019 showed us some of the cutest robots we’ve ever seen. Here are some of our favorites.
Posted By Chris DeGraw
CES 2019 Crowd Hero Shot
Smart Home

Booth babes, banned sex toys, and other mishaps at CES 2019

From female sex toys bans, to fake Tesla/robot collision stories, there was some weird stuff going on at CES 2019 this year. Here are some of the biggest mishaps and flubs at the world's biggest tech show.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
best electric giant road e1
Emerging Tech

Look forward to your morning commute with one of the best ebikes available

A proper ebike is perfect for commuting or a trek along the trailhead, with most offering pedal assistance and a long-range battery. As more brands offer their own take on this innovative way to get around, it's hard to distinguish the…
Posted By Rick Stella, Ed Oswald
mobile virus diagnosis 190008 web 1
Emerging Tech

New research could allow fast diagnosis of viruses like Ebola and Zika

A new development in molecular biology is a step towards instant diagnosis of viruses like Ebola or Zika. Researchers have found a way to use a mobile device to identify plant viruses and potentially animal and human viruses too.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
identifying electricity producing bacteria 189917 web 1
Emerging Tech

Scientists find a technique to identify electricity-producing bacteria

A new development could allow microbes to be used to run fuel cells and purify sewage water. An MIT team has developed a new microfluidic technique which can process samples of bacteria to see if they are able to produce electricity.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
awesome tech you cant buy yet matrix powerwatch 2 feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: heat-powered watches, phone cases with reflexes

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
ces 2019 is even relevant anymore 750x414
Business

CES 2019

Posted By Digital Trends Staff
black holes outburst x rays mit shrinking corona 0
Emerging Tech

Black holes devour nearby stars and spew brilliant X-rays during outburst phase

Physicists have investigated an explosion of X-ray light originating from a black hole in an outburst phase. The data suggests during an outburst, black holes consume huge amounts of stellar material and shrink in size by a factor of ten.
Posted By Georgina Torbet