Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

World’s first drone-equipped motorcycle features a special space for the Spark

Trevor Mogg
By

Sidecar specialist Ural has just motored into the world of aerial photography with a somewhat quirky addition to its range of bike attachments.

The clue is in the name of its latest offering — Ural Air — and an even bigger hint comes by way of the “DJI” letters plastered on the sidecar. Got it yet?

That’s right, the Ural Air is a quirky design that incorporates a drone launcher within the sidecar, allowing for easy flights whenever the fancy takes you … though you’ll probably be better off parked up than hurtling along at 70 mph when you do it.

With the push of a button, a hatch opens to reveal a DJI Spark drone (no, not a Mavic Air as the name might have you believe) resting snugly inside a specially built compartment designed by 3D-printing specialist Stratasys. The diminutive quadcopter is able to launch straight out of the compartment and, when the mission is over, land on the flat surface of the closed hatch.

Only 40 units of the Ural Air have been produced, which is just as well as we’re not sure there’ll be that many people willing to raid their bank account for the asking price of $18,000, although the included windsock — for determining flying conditions — may well be a dealbreaker for some.

To be fair, that’s only $1,500 more than Ural’s basic Gear Up outfit upon which the Ural Air is based, and with the Spark costing $500, you’ll essentially be forking out an extra $1,000 for the rare sidecar/drone combo.

The company puts it like this: “The inspiration behind this limited edition was to open Ural riders to new experiences, and see their adventures from a different perspective. It also reflects our fascination with blending Ural’s classic design with cutting edge technologies.”

worlds first drone equipped motorcycle has a space for the spark ural air
Ural Motorcycles

Today based in Redmond, Washington though with a factory still in Russia, Ural Motorcycles is selling the prospect of adventure with its kit, writing on its website: “What’s over the ridge? What’s just beyond your campsite? What obstacles lie ahead after a big storm? When the trail ends or nightfall is looming, the rider or passenger becomes a pilot, sending out their eye in the sky to determine the best route or quickest escape.” Just make sure you don’t crash it like a fool or you’ll really be stuck.

Ural has opted to incorporate not DJI’s latest model, but instead its smallest one. The $500 Spark received a decent rating when Digital Trends reviewed it earlier this year, receiving warm praise for its abundance of intelligent flight modes, excellent obstacle avoidance technology, and impressive flight performance.

The Ural Air is available for purchase from November, 2018.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best dash cams of 2018
awesome tech you cant buy yet kupol helmet feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: A.I.-powered cat toys, wallets, food containers

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
best vaporizers
Emerging Tech

Get your head in the clouds with the best vaporizers for flower and concentrates

Why combust dead plant matter when you could vaporize the good stuff and leave the leaves behind? Here's a rundown of the best vaporizers money can buy, no matter what your style is.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Emerging Tech

Get one of the best cheap drones you can buy, and cry less when you crash

Want to get in on all this hot drone action, but don't want to spend half a paycheck to make it happen? There are actually lots of feature-packed budget options. Check out this list of the best drones under $500.
Posted By Drew Prindle
Emerging Tech

Here are the best (and least likely to explode) hoverboards you can buy

With widespread reports of cheap, knock-off Chinese hoverboards exploding, these self-balancing scooters may be getting a rough reputation. They're not all bad, though. Ride in style with our picks for the best -- and safest -- hoverboards
Posted By Patrick Daniels
parrot anafi drone
Product Review

Parrot Anafi drone review

It’s definitely not perfect, and there are a few little things that could be improved, but even so, Anafi is unquestionably the best drone that Parrot has ever made.
Posted By Drew Prindle
best books about technology bookcase bookshelves 159711
Emerging Tech

Looking for a good read? Here are the best, most eye-opening books about tech

Sometimes it's sensible to put down the gadgets and pick up a good old-fashioned book -- to read about the latest gadgets, of course. Here are the tech books you need to check out.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Greg Smith surveying painting
Emerging Tech

From electron microscopes to X-rays, high-tech tools expose low-tech art forgery

At the Indianapolis Museum of Art, conservation scientist Greg Smith and Glennis Rayermann, then a Ph.D student, used high-tech equipment to determine if a painting was made by master forger Icilio Federico Joni.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
SpaceX Starlink, Elon Musk
Emerging Tech

SpaceX Starlink: Here’s everything you need to know

SpaceX Starlink is the name of Elon Musk's ambitious plan to blanket the globe with high speed broadband internet via a network of satellites. Here's everything you need to know about it
Posted By Patrick Daniels
uber has sets target date to use drones for meal delivery online companies
Emerging Tech

Flying food: Uber has set a target date to use drones for meal delivery

Uber is better known for transporting people around town, but it also has a growing meal-delivery business called UberEats. It currently uses drivers and cyclists to deliver the food, but also has plans to use drones.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
nypd pulls thousands of its body cams after one explodes
Wearables

NYPD pulls thousands of body cams after one explodes

The NYPD has recalled thousands of body cameras after one of them exploded during an officer's shift on Sunday, October 21. No one was injured in the incident, which is thought to have been caused by the device's battery.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Cody Wilson, owner of Defense Distributed company, holds a 3D printed gun
Emerging Tech

There’s finally a way to trace ‘untraceable’ 3D printed guns

To help track 3D-printed guns, researchers have developed a new algorithm which is able to identify which 3D printer was used to print an object, based on its unique fingerprint. Here's how.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
quench water solar powered purifier mmp12
Emerging Tech

These solar-powered water purifiers can produce 30,000 gallons of water per day

Problems with contaminated water? Quench Water & Solar's water purifiers can purify up to 30,000 gallons of fresh water per day and it's offering the technology to whoever wants it.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
silo vacuum food storage alexa fresh02879c
Smart Home

Silo A.I. vacuum storage system tells you when your leftovers are going bad

"Alexa, is the chicken still OK to eat?" Newly launched on Kickstarter, Silo is a neat vacuum storage container that will extend your food's shelf life -- and add in a useful dose of A.I., too.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
watch nasa release 450000 gallons of water in just 1 minute test
Emerging Tech

Watch the moment NASA releases 450,000 gallons of water onto a launch pad

NASA's next-generation rocket will be one of the most powerful ever made and at launch will generate a colossal amount of heat and noise. Here's what it's going to do to control all that energy ...
Posted By Trevor Mogg