Drone fans are likely to give DJI’s latest offering a close look when it hits stores next month.

The $800 Mavic Air 2 is, as its name suggests, the successor to the original Air, with the foldable flying machine packing plenty of new features to keep pilots happy.

One of these features is showing up for the very first time on a consumer drone. AirSense, as it’s known, enables the Mavic Air 2 to detect nearby aircraft such as planes and helicopters, alerting the drone pilot so they can take evasive action.

AirSense uses well-established aviation technology known as ADS-B to receive signals from aircraft in the vicinity, and even shows their location on the drone pilot’s control screen.

If the aircraft is flying toward the drone, AirSense will warn the drone pilot with messages, sounds, and vibrations through the remote controller, giving the pilot ample time to guide the remotely controlled quadcopter safely out of harm’s way. It’s fair to say that the feature is likely to be rarely used, but it should nevertheless give drone pilots more peace of mind when their machine is in the sky.

You can learn more about the AirSense feature in the video below.

Last year, DJI promised to incorporate the AirSense system into all of its new consumer drones weighing more than 250 grams, and the Mavic Air 2 is the company’s first release to fit the bill. The technology is already part of its pro line-up that includes the Matrice 200 series and the Mavic 2 Enterprise.

“DJI’s decision to equip the majority of its drones with ADS-B is a very positive development and an important safety improvement in the use of drones in the national airspace system,” Michael Huerta, former administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, said last year.

It should be pointed out, however, that at launch, only Mavic Air 2 drones sold in North America will include AirSense. Supply chain issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic mean that customers in other regions will have to wait until the summer to get the feature.

Interested in the new Mavic Air 2? Then check out Digital Trends’ piece introducing the exciting new quadcopter. And be sure to check back soon for a full review, as well as comparison pieces so you can make an informed choice on the best drone for you.

Editors' Recommendations