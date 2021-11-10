See how DJI’s new Mavic 3 drone handles stormy conditions

Just days after DJI took the wraps off the Mavic 3, tech YouTuber DC Rainmaker tested the new bird in gusty winds so you don’t have to.

Amazingly, the new quadcopter handles the abysmal conditions with stunning success, the captured footage silky smooth and a joy to watch.

Check out the flight in the video below.

As waves batter the shoreline, DC Rainmaker notes that the video is not sponsored by DJI, adding that he bought the drone himself.

The video starts by showing the Mavic 3 hovering just above the ground, buffeted by 37 mph (60 kph) winds but holding pretty steady. DC Rainmaker then launches the flying machine out over the water, switching to the footage captured by the aircraft itself.

Hopping between different modes, settings, and lenses, and with a “strong wind” warning showing prominently on the display, DJI’s new quadcopter stays in the air (which is what you want with a brand new $2,200 machine), with the footage remaining remarkably steady the whole time.

Particularly impressive is the stationary shot at the 2:40 mark that looks directly down, with the image remaining rock solid thanks to the Mavic 3’s three-axis gimbal and onboard software helping the drone to hold its position.

While DC Rainmaker uses footage from the controller screen for some of his video, he also includes plenty of 5.1K/4K footage so you can get a handle on the picture quality delivered by the drone’s Hasselblad dual-camera system.

Overall, you’ll be really impressed with how the Mavic 3 handles the atrocious conditions, though DJI would strongly discourage you from flying any of its drones — including the Mavic 3 — in such awful weather. After all, the footage may have been steady, but one freak gust and the aircraft could’ve been in serious trouble.

If you’re new to DJI’s Mavic 3, check out Digital Trends’ overview for more details, and don’t forget our full hands-on review of the new quadcopter, too.

