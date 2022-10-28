Is DJI about to release a new drone?

DJI has just teased an event for next week, suggesting it could be about to unveil a new drone.
The event, announced on the company’s social media channels, is called, “Explore Vivid,” and will take place at 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday, November 2.
A tweet (below) from DJI includes a close-up of a lens that looks very much like the Hasselblad lens that made its first appearance on the Mavic 3 drone series in November 2021.
Drone specialist site Drone DJ has been taking a look at various filings made by DJI with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and concluded that DJI’s new product will indeed be a drone, and most likely a new addition to the Mavic 3 family.
In the FCC filings, DJI mentions a “Mavic 3 Classic” drone that’s likely to be almost identical to the current Mavic 3 aircraft except that it’ll feature one camera instead of two — meaning no telephoto lens.
If that’s the case, then the machine that DJI unveils next Wednesday will be capable of shooting 20MP still images in 12-bit RAW format and videos in 5.1K at 50fps and 4K at 120fps, and an adjustable aperture of f/2.8 – f/11 — in other words, identical to the current Mavic 3 model.
The best we can expect from a Mavic 3 Classic is a lower price, especially as it appears to be ditching the telephoto lens. The current Mavic 3 retails for $2,049 on DJI’s website. The Fly More Combo package with extra parts costs $2,849, while the Cine Premium Combo, which supports Apple ProRes codecs and comes with 1TB of onboard SSD storage, will set you back $4,999.
Be sure to check back next week for more details on DJI’s new product.
