Introducing DJI Osmo Pocket 3

DJI has just unveiled an impressive upgrade of its compact camera, the Osmo Pocket.

The Osmo Pocket 3 comes with a slew of significant changes, including the addition of a larger 1-inch sensor for better image and video quality, and a larger 2-inch touchscreen display that cleverly flips sideways for horizontal framing or stays upright for TikTok-style vertical video.

Recommended Videos

The big attraction of the original Osmo Pocket and its successor was the compact size, making it easy to hold and carry, and also to record video without drawing too much attention. While heavier and a little larger, the Osmo Pocket 3 still maintains an attractive level of compactness that will delight newcomers as well as those upgrading from earlier iterations.

The latest version of the Osmo Pocket also brings faster focusing, better night shots, slow motion video at 4K/120 frames per second and 1080p/240 frames per second, and support for DJI’s wireless microphone.

DJI’s new device retains its three-axis gimbal stabilization system and brings a number of upgrades to its intelligent features, including ActiveTrack 6.0 which now offers a Face Auto-Detect mode and a Dynamic Framing mode so that your subject is always in frame, even if you’re filming yourself hands-free.

“With the Osmo Pocket 3, we’ve reimagined handheld imaging, offering users a creative tool that combines precision and portability like never before,” DJI’s Paul Pan said in a release.

The first two Osmo Pockets were impressive for what they offered, but the Pocket 3 brings compelling improvements that will catch the eye of serious vloggers as well as those who want something fun and pocketable for special occasions like parties and vacations.

So, what are the downsides? The price is the main one. The Osmo Pocket 3 will set you back $519, which is a hefty $170 more than its predecessor. The Creator Combo, which includes the camera, the DJI Mic 2 transmitter, a battery handle for more power, a mini tripod, and a carrying bag, retails for $669. DJI will be hoping interested folks will view the upgrades as worth it, though whether they have the spare money to spend on it is of course another matter.

Editors' Recommendations