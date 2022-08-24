 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Photography
  3. News

Watch this Mavic 3 drone soar above the world’s highest mountain

Trevor Mogg
By

As aerial views go, gazing out from the top of the world’s highest mountain must surely be hard to beat.

Well, a film crew thought it would have a go by launching a DJI Mavic 3 drone from the summit of Mount Everest in a bid to capture even more of an aerial view.

The challenge to climb to the top of the 8,849-meter-tall mountain and send the Mavic 3 skyward was documented in a video made by Chinese photography group 8KRAW in partnership with DJI.

Most of the video’s footage was filmed by DJI’s impressive flagship drone, which arrived in November 2021 and comes with a 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad camera for professional-level imaging. Check out the results in the video below:

DJI Mavic 3 - Flying Over Mount Everest

“This is Mount Everest, the highest point on Earth,” DJI said in comments accompanying the video. “Together with 8KRAW, we developed a detailed flight plan that would allow their videographers to take the ultimate drone flight from the summit, capturing the stunning beauty of the mountain, and the surrounding views, as they’ve not been captured before.”

The drone video shows DJI’s machine soaring to an altitude of 9,233 meters above sea level, taking it 384 meters above the film crew located at the very top of the mountain. The results, we’re sure you’ll agree, are simply incredible.

Wang Yuanzong, the chief director of the film and founder of 8KRAW, noted how the gorgeous weather conditions helped to make the shoot possible, adding: “I am very grateful to Mount Everest for accepting us and allowing us to see it from a new perspective.”

Want to find out more about the Mavic 3’s capabilities? Then check out Digital Trends’ in-depth review of the quadcopter. And be sure to take a look at this article, too, which highlights a significant software update for the Mavic 3 that DJI rolled out in June.

Editors' Recommendations

The best 360-degree camera apps for iOS and Android

360-degree-camera-app

The Insta360 Sphere is a virtual invisibility cloak for drones

Graphic rendering of the Insta360 Sphere drone camera attachment.

Insta360 is about to reveal … exactly what?

insta360 new product coming

Watch DJI’s video featuring Mini 3 Pro drone footage

The DJI Mini 3 Pro in flight over the ocean.

Astronaut captures magical shot of the moon and Earth

The moon and Earth seen from the space station.

Check out the tech behind the Samsung Galaxy S22 cameras

The Galaxy S22 Ultra's camera module.

The best camera phones for 2022

google pixel 5 review camera app

Samsung Expert RAW vs. Apple ProRAW

Taking photos of false hellebore flowers using the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Expert RAW app.

NASA shares majestic images of orbital sunrise captured from ISS

An orbital sunrise viewed from the ISS.

DJI’s new Matrice 30 drone is a mean machine for specialists

DJI's Matrice 30 drone.

How to clean up and organize your photos

A camera next to a laptop, with a cat relaxing in the background.

This MagSafe iPhone rig aims to give your videos a more pro look

magsafe iphone rig moment filmmaking cage

The best selfie apps for iOS and Android

Best selfie apps