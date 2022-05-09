DJI Mini 3 Pro unboxing video drops just ahead of launch

DJI is expected to unveil the third iteration of its plucky Mini drone on Tuesday, May 10, but a video has already dropped showing in great detail what appears to be the new flying machine and its controller.

The three-minute unboxing video (below) comes courtesy of YouTuber Darren McHardy (via DroneDJ), who recently received the footage from DJI observer Jasper Ellens.

While an accidental online listing last month revealed most of the specs for the Mini 3 Pro, Ellens’ video offers a closer look at both the quadcopter and its all-new controller.

The updated flying machine features obstacle avoidance sensors for the first time, a real boon for newbie pilots nervous of crashing their drone into a nearby tree within seconds of getting it airborne.

The Mini 3 Pro also offers 4K/60fps video, with 1080p/120fps slow-motion footage also possible. A 4X digital zoom is also part of the package.

Staying with the camera, DJI’s new drone comes with a redesigned gimbal that allows for not only horizontal video, but also vertical, making the machine a more attractive proposition for those who shoot primarily for social media. Incidentally, this particular feature is hinted at in DJI’s ad for Tuesday’s event, which runs with the title: “A twist in the plot.”

Thanks to a more powerful battery, the DJI Mini 3 Pro will be able to stay in the air for up to 47 minutes, a significant increase on the 31 minutes offered by the previous iteration.

The controller bears many similarities to DJI’s RC Pro device, featuring, for example, a built-in display that means you’ll no longer have to commandeer your smartphone for piloting duties.

Finally, the diminutive drone still weighs under 250 grams, so pilots in the U.S. won’t need to register it with the Federal Aviation Administration.

As for pricing, recent reports suggest the Mini 3 Pro will cost $1,000, about double that of the Mini 2.

DJI introduced the Mavic Mini in 2019, offering a much more capable flying experience than the Spark quadcopter that it replaced.

The company followed up two years later with the Mini 2, which featured a longer flight time of 31 minutes and the ability to shoot 4K footage.

Check back soon to get all the official news on the new Mini 3 Pro.

