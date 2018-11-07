Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

The worst rocket crashes in history

These 11 catastrophic rocket crashes highlight just how difficult space travel is

Kelly Hodgkins
By
camera melts during rocket launch
Bill Ingalls

Getting to space is hard. Really hard, in fact. There’s just not a lot of room for error. For every space flight that’s ever gone smoothly, there are dozens of botched missions that remind us how fine the line is between success and failure. To make things worse, when things do go wrong with a rocket launch, it usually doesn’t end pretty. Catastrophic crashes and violet explosions are common, and unfortunately so is the loss of lives. We’ve combed through space flight history and found some of the most massive rocket crashes ever caught on film.

Vanguard Text Vehicle 3

December 6, 1957


In 1957, the space race was beginning and the US and Russia were in a race to be the first to make headway into this new frontier. After Russia launched its first satellite in October 1957, the US was poised to deploy its first satellite a few months later. Unfortunately, this much-hyped launch failed before it went airborne.

Titan 1

December 12, 1959


The Air Force’s Titan rocket was a staple of the US space program from 1959 to 2005, but its early flights were rocky. This test launch of theTitan 1 rocket exploded a mere 4 seconds after engine ignition and engulfed the launch pad in a giant fireball. Thankfully, there were no injuries from the explosion.

Space Shuttle Challenger

January 28, 1986


NASA’s Space Shuttle Challenger was on its 10th flight when it exploded 73 seconds into its flight. More than 17 percent of Americans, many of them schoolchildren, saw the explosion live because of Christa McAuliffe, who would have been the first teacher in space. The disaster was the result of failing O-rings that were not designed for the cold conditions present on that particular day.

Titan 34D-9

April 18, 1986


The beginning of 1986 was rough for the US space program. The year opened with the devastating loss of the Space Shuttle Challenger. Then in April, the Titan 34D exploded in one of the worst space launch disasters at the time. A few seconds after launch,  the rocket, and its KH-9 spy satellite payload, burst into flames and showered the launch complex with fiery debris and toxic propellant. Instead of O-rings, this failure was the result of weak joints that held the booster rocket segments together.

Chinese Long March rocket CZ-3B

February 15, 1996


The US is not the only country with explosive rocket crashes. China has had its fair share, including the devastating Long March rocket, which exploded over Sichuan, China and killed hundreds of people. Shortly after launch, the rocket veered off course because of an error in the guidance system. The fuel-laden rocket then headed directly towards a nearby village.  The recorded video shows not only the crash but the devastating aftermath.

Air Force Delta 2

January 17, 1997


The Air Force had big plans when it launched an uncrewed Delta II rocket on January 17, 1997. The $55 million rocket was carrying a $40 million GPS-II navigational satellite, one of the first of the second generation GPS satellites to be deployed. Unfortunately, the rocket and its payload exploded 13 seconds after liftoff.

Titan IV

August 12, 1998


The Titan IV rocket was the last Titan model used by the Air Force before the rocket series was officially retired in 2005. One of the worst accidents involving this model happened on August 12, 1998, during the launch of a Mercury spy satellite. Shortly after takeoff, the Titan IV exploded in a giant fireball that destroyed both the rocket and its sensitive military payload. The total financial loss from the failed mission exceeded $1 billion.

Proton-M

July 2, 2013


Russia’s proton rocket was slated to carry three satellites for the GLONASS navigation system, but the rocket and its payload never made it to their destination. Seconds after takeoff, the rocket veered in one direction and then turned in the opposite direction before finally plummeting back to earth.

Antares 130

October 28, 2014


Orbital Sciences Corporation was ready to debut their new version of their Antares rocket, the Antares 130, but the launch did not proceed as planned. Within seconds of liftoff, the rocket and its payload burst into flames and caused a massive explosion when it hit the ground. The Antares 130 was carrying the Cygnus CRS-3 uncrewed spacecraft and supplies for astronauts on the International Space Station. The crash was attributed to Orbital’s use of refurbished Soviet engines that were built in the 1970s. A manufacturing flaw in the engine and poor long-term storage were contributing factors in the crash.

Interstellar Technologies MOMO-2

June 30, 2018

Interstellar Technologies is Japan’s version of SpaceX. It is the first private company to launch a rocket in Japan and hopes to become the first Japanese company to launch a rocket into space. The company’s first two launches haven’t fared so well The first suborbital rocket, the MOMO-1, failed 66 seconds after launch, while the second rocket, the  MOMO-2, crashed violently four-seconds after launch. Despite these setbacks, the company is earnestly working on the future MOMO-3and a new orbital rocket.

Space X

2013-2016


SpaceX has had a singular focus since it was founded in 2002. The company has dedicated itself to reducing space transportation costs by developing reusable rockets. This development process has had its fair share of ups and downs. Never one to take things too seriously, Space X founder Elon Musk released this short compilation of the company’s most dramatic crashes.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Cigar-shaped comet may actually be an alien probe, Harvard scientists suggest
Up Next

Here's how to get your hands on the new Apple iPad Pro
the problem with microsoft to do dt live
DT Daily

Microsoft has #*!@ed up to-do lists on an epic scale

Microsoft has mucked up to-do lists on a scale you simply can’t imagine, a failure that spans multiple products and teams, like a lil’ bit of salmonella that contaminates the entire output from a factory.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
Uber self-driving car
Cars

Uber wants to restart self-driving car tests in Pennsylvania

Uber is seeking to resume testing self-driving cars on the streets of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania following a fatal crash in Arizona that shut down on-road testing for months. Uber claims to have made safety improvements.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
fortnite fly explosives event
Gaming

Latest ‘Fortnite’ update sends you flying into the night sky

The latest update for Fortnite adds an Epic rarity balloon item to the game. The balloons allow you to float around the battle royale map, but getting too high in the sky could send you crashing down.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Social Media

Snapchat’s PR firm is suing an influencer for failing to influence

Snapchat's PR firm is suing a social media influencer for his alleged failure to promote Spectacles on Instagram. Actor Luka Sabbat was paid $45,000 upfront, but the suit claims he fell well short of the terms of the deal.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
SpaceX Starlink, Elon Musk
Emerging Tech

SpaceX Starlink: Here’s everything you need to know

SpaceX Starlink is the name of Elon Musk's ambitious plan to blanket the globe with high speed broadband internet via a network of satellites. Here's everything you need to know about it
Posted By Patrick Daniels
history of 3d printing milestones 1865 will me ruq
Emerging Tech

Layer by layer: The brief and building history of 3D printing

3D printing is one of the most revolutionary technologies today allowing anyone to turn an idea into a physical product. Here are the landmark events that brought it to where it is in 2018.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
tech summit brings ideas and challenges of building smart cities tel aviv israel the mobility
Emerging Tech

Driverless cars can only take you so far. This is how smarter cities are being built

Companies and municipalities came together at the annual Smart Mobility Summit, to share new technologies for building smarter cities. They also offered insight into the challenge cities face.
Posted By John R. Quain
useful 3d printed household items pen holder
Emerging Tech

20 things you’ll never have to buy again if you own a 3D printer

Modern 3D printers might not be in every household yet, but the internet is already filled with millions of designs for ready-to-print objects. Here, we've rounded up a few of our current favorites.
Posted By Patrick Daniels
Coolest Corporate Headquarters
Emerging Tech

The 10 coolest corporate headquarters in the world, ranked

Coolest corporate headquarters doesn't seem like it should be a thing, but in modern business hip and employee friendly HQ's are becoming more of a norm. Come check out our list of the coolest.
Posted By Patrick Daniels
Boring Company's first photo
Emerging Tech

Elon Musk shows off Boring Company’s ‘disturbingly long’ tunnel beneath LA

Elon Musk has tweeted a trance-inducing video showing a ride through the Boring Company's test tunnel that's set to be officially unveiled in December 2018. Musk described the 2-mile-long tunnel as "disturbingly long."
Posted By Trevor Mogg
gm is getting into ebikes and wants you to help name them ebike
Outdoors

GM is getting into ebikes, and it wants you to help name them

General Motors has just unveiled its first-ever electric bikes and has launched a $10,000 public contest to help name them. Tip: It's probably not worth suggesting "Bikey McBikeface."
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Best AI Movies
Emerging Tech

Silver screen machines: These are the all-time best movies about A.I.

There are some great tech documentaries out there, but sometimes you just need a good feature film. But which one to choose for the discerning A.I. fan? Look no further than our list.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Emerging Tech

Scoot your commute! Here are the 9 best electric scooters on the market

Electric scooters are an affordable, convenient way to minimize your carbon footprint and zip around town. Check out 8 of our current favorites, whether you're working with a budget or have some cash to spare.
Posted By Patrick Daniels
cern antimatter gravity 201808 267 37
Emerging Tech

New CERN experiments probe puzzling questions about antimatter

In a new series of antimatter experiments, CERN researchers aim to unravel one of the many unknowns of antimatter — whether it falls in response to gravity at the same rate as ordinary matter, or if it instead behaves peculiarly.
Posted By Dyllan Furness