These 11 catastrophic rocket crashes highlight just how difficult space travel is

Getting to space is hard. Really hard, in fact. There’s just not a lot of room for error. For every space flight that’s ever gone smoothly, there are dozens of botched missions that remind us how fine the line is between success and failure. To make things worse, when things do go wrong with a rocket launch, it usually doesn’t end pretty. Catastrophic crashes and violet explosions are common, and unfortunately so is the loss of lives. We’ve combed through space flight history and found some of the most massive rocket crashes ever caught on film.

Vanguard Text Vehicle 3

December 6, 1957

Titan 1

December 12, 1959

Space Shuttle Challenger

January 28, 1986

Titan 34D-9

April 18, 1986

Chinese Long March rocket CZ-3B

February 15, 1996

Air Force Delta 2

January 17, 1997

Titan IV

August 12, 1998

Proton-M

July 2, 2013

Antares 130

October 28, 2014

Interstellar Technologies MOMO-2

June 30, 2018

Interstellar Technologies is Japan’s version of SpaceX. It is the first private company to launch a rocket in Japan and hopes to become the first Japanese company to launch a rocket into space. The company’s first two launches haven’t fared so well The first suborbital rocket, the MOMO-1, failed 66 seconds after launch, while the second rocket, the MOMO-2, crashed violently four-seconds after launch. Despite these setbacks, the company is earnestly working on the future MOMO-3and a new orbital rocket.

Space X

2013-2016