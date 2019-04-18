Digital Trends
Emerging Tech

Yale scientists restore cellular activity in a pig’s brain hours after its death

Luke Dormehl
By

In what some may view as a porcine version of Frankenstein, Yale University scientists have restored circulation and cellular activity in a pig’s brain four hours after its death. The work challenges some of the basic assumptions about the irreversible impact of death on brain function. Previously, scientists thought that basic cellular functions ceased within seconds or minutes of the cessation of oxygen and blood flow to the brain.

For their study, the scientists obtained the recently deceased brain of a pig from a food production facility. They then injected its brain with a “uniquely formulated solution” called BrainEx that they had developed with the goal of preserving brain tissue. They discovered that neural cell integrity was preserved, while other neuronal, glial, and vascular cell functionality was restored.

However, before you start running for the hills at the prospect of zombie pigs, it’s worth noting that the researchers did not observe any kind of organized electrical activity associated with regular brain function. While the distinction between a living brain and a cellularly active brain may not be one you have to ponder every day, the treated brain in the experiment distinctly lacked the electric activity that would indicate life. There’s also no guarantee that a similar treatment would work with the human brain.

“Restoration of consciousness was never a goal of this research,” said co-author Stephen Latham, director of Yale’s Interdisciplinary Center for Bioethics, in a statement. “The researchers were prepared to intervene with the use of anesthetics and temperature reduction to stop organized global electrical activity if it were to emerge. Everyone agreed in advance that experiments involving revived global activity couldn’t go forward without clear ethical standards and institutional oversight mechanisms.”

Ultimately, the study is most likely to be used for the study of brain function, rather than the altogether creepier mission of bringing porcine specimens back from the beyond. Nonetheless, it’s a fascinating insight that could pave the way for plenty of intriguing research down the line.

A paper describing the research, titled Restoration of Brain Circulation and Cellular Functions Hours Post-mortem,” was recently published in the journal Nature.

Don't Miss

Get your Sagan on with 60 awe-inspiring photos of the final frontier
Basil
Emerging Tech

How MIT hacked horticulture to cultivate a hyper-flavorful basil plant

At MIT, Caleb Harper used his personal food computers to alter the climate in which he grew basil. Exposing it light for 24 hours a day changed the flavor profile of the plant, making it spicier and stronger.
Posted By Jenny McGrath
new dwarf planet uz224 43429408 night sky picture darkness planets and stars
Emerging Tech

Pepsi, StartRocket team up to launch satellites for energy drink ad in night sky

Pepsi is working with StartRocket to launch an energy drink advertisement into the night sky using miniature satellites. The Russian startup is looking to send its system into orbit in 2021.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
scientists launch public vote for the name of a distant world 2007or10
Emerging Tech

Public vote opens for new planet name, but Planet McPlanetface won’t fly

The largest unnamed world in our solar system needs an official title, and you can help choose it. The scientists who discovered the icy planetoid recently announced details of a public vote offering three choices.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
dronehunter x3 utah capitol building
Emerging Tech

Watch the fearsome DroneHunter X3 pluck rogue UAVs out of the sky

How do you stop enemy drones in their tracks? DroneHunter X3 is a new autonomous anti-drone technology which outruns and then captures rogue drones in midair. Check it out in action.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
spacexs falcon heavy booster lost at sea after falling off drone ship spacex
Emerging Tech

SpaceX’s main Falcon Heavy booster is lost at sea after falling off drone ship

SpaceX has lost the center core of its Falcon Heavy rocket after a successful mission last week that ended with it landing on a drone ship. SpaceX said rough seas resulted in the rocket toppling over and falling into the ocean.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
sweden electric charging road electreon bus
Emerging Tech

Sweden is building a road that recharges electric buses that drive over it

The Swedish transport administration is exploring special roads which will charge vehicles’ batteries as they drive over them. It will test the idea with a short sample stretch of road.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
tel aviv university 3d printed heart screen shot 2019 04 16 at 40 19
Emerging Tech

Scientists manage to 3D print an actual heart using human cells

Scientists at Tel Aviv University have achieved a world-first by 3D printing a small-scale heart, complete with blood vessels, ventricles, and chambers. Here's why that's so exciting.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Emerging Tech

Drown out noisy neighbors and rest easy with these white noise machines

Some people are more sensitive to sound during sleep than others. Luckily, there are a number of white noise machines on the market to mask the noise. Here are our five of our current favorites.
Posted By Will Nicol, Dallon Adams
Emerging Tech

Feast your eyes on the wildest, most elaborate Rube Goldberg machines ever built

Want to see something totally mesmerizing? Check out several of the best Rube Goldberg machines from across the internet, including one that serves cake and others that do ... nothing particularly useful.
Posted By Will Nicol
spotmini robot dogs work as one to perform impressive feat of strength
Emerging Tech

Watch a pack of SpotMini robot dogs perform a terrifying feat of strength

Boston Dynamics' SpotMini robotic dog is now going around in packs, and the results are somewhat concerning. Check out the video to see what kind of shenanigans 10 of them got up to recently ...
Posted By Trevor Mogg
notre dame fire how drones and a robot helped to prevent worse damage colossus
Emerging Tech

Notre Dame fire: How drones and a robot called Colossus helped limit the damage

The fire that devastated the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday shocked many around the world. In a bid to prevent even worse damage to the structure, Paris firefighters opted to deploy drones and a robot called Colossus.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
safe zone gunfire detector screen shot 2019 04 17 at 09 42
Emerging Tech

New gunfire-detection system alerts police of shooters in seconds, not minutes

The Safe Zone Gunfire Detector is a fast gunfire-detection system that could help avert potential tragedies in public places like schools, malls, or anywhere a mass shooting might occur.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
forget the edge of space nikon p900s 83x lens will zoom you to moon p900 lothar lenz
Emerging Tech

NASA chooses a special spot for its next crewed moon landing

Following the U.S. government's announcement last month of a desire to see American astronauts set foot on the moon again in the next five years, NASA has revealed a location on the lunar surface where it would most like to land.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
adidas has created a running shoe thats made to be remade futurecraft loop
Emerging Tech

Adidas has created a running shoe that’s made to be remade

Adidas has unveiled the Futurecraft Loop running shoe that it claims is the first performance footwear to be 100% recyclable. The shoe is the latest green initiative by the sportswear company and will go on sale in 2021.
Posted By Trevor Mogg