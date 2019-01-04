Digital Trends
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Full CES Preview with the CEO of the CTA Gary Shapiro

Aaron Mamiit
By
Don't Miss

DT Daily: Jony Ive ushers in 'adaptergate' with the new MacBook
teen shot to death after tracking down his stolen smartphone 6 people who used find my iphone confront phone thieves
Mobile

It turns out that Find my iPhone is really good at finding a stolen car, too

A carjacker was apprehended and a stolen car returned to its owner, thanks to some quick-thinking and Apple's Find My iPhone service being used to track down the vehicle after it was taken.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Deals

The best iPhone deals for January 2019, from the SE to the X

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for January 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best cheap macbook deals 3
Deals

The best MacBook deals for January 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best products 2018 apple ipad 9 7 inch tablet v2
Mobile

Want to watch Netflix in bed or browse the web? We have a tablet for everyone

There’s so much choice when shopping for a new tablet that it can be hard to pick the right one. From iPads to Android, these are our picks for the best tablets you can buy right now whatever your budget.
Posted By Simon Hill
best weightlifting apps
Mobile

Looking to build some serious muscle? These weightlifting apps will pump you up

Want to get ripped but can't stand generalized fitness apps? These are the best weightlifting apps with a focus on gains, form, muscle targeting, and the other features that you're really looking for.
Posted By Mark Jansen
best calendar apps
Mobile

These are the 15 best calendar apps to help you organize a chaotic day

There are numerous calendar apps available on iOS and Android, but separating the good from the bad can be difficult. Thankfully, we rounded up 15 of the best calendar apps to help you better organize your affairs.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Apple Logo
Mobile

Still haven’t upgraded your iPhone? Apple says that’s causing poor sales

Poor iPhone sales during the holiday quarter has forced Apple into the rare move of revising its sales forecast downward. The firm cited a slew of factors, including "economic deceleration" in China and fewer upgrades than expected.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best mac games gris1
Gaming

Apple Mac users should take a bite out of these awesome games

Contrary to popular belief, there exists a bevy of popular A-list games compatible for Mac computers. Take a look at our picks for the best Mac games available for Apple fans to enjoy.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
iphone xs max and xr photo galleries apple hands on 12
Mobile

Need a do-over? Here's how to factory reset an iPhone, from XS on down

Resetting an iPhone can alleviate all sorts of software woes, and wipe away personal data should you sell your device or give it to someone else. Here's how to factory reset an iPhone from within iOS or iTunes.
Posted By Simon Hill
best weather apps for the iPhone
Mobile

The best weather apps for the iPhone will keep you from getting soaked

Don't rely solely on your local meteorologist to stay up to date on the weather. Take matters into your own hands with one of these weather apps, each of which brings something unique to the table.
Posted By Mark Jansen
best iPhone apps
Mobile

These 100 best iPhone apps will turn your phone into a jack-of-all-trades

The iPhone is the most popular smartphone in the world, and we want to bring out the best in yours. Behold our comprehensive list of the best iPhone apps, from time-saving productivity tools to fun apps you won’t be able to put down.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Brenda Stolyar
vuzix blade ar smartglasses news main
Mobile

You can finally buy Vuzix’s AR smartglasses, but it’ll cost you $1,000

If you loved Google Glass, but missed that boat when Google shut the project down, then look no further than the just released Vuzix's Blade for the smartglasses you've always desired.
Posted By Mark Jansen
apple music vs. spotify
Music

Apple Music vs. Spotify: Which service is the streaming king?

Apple Music is giving Spotify a run for its money, but which service is best for you? In our Apple Music vs. Spotify showdown, we compare and contrast all we know about the two streaming music services.
Posted By Parker Hall
iOS 12 Review
Mobile

Apple's iOS 13 has already been spotted by website traffic analytics

iOS 12 was a relatively large update to Apple's iPhone, but iOS 13 could be even bigger. Rumors have begun circulating about what we should expect from iOS 13, which suggest a much more productive operating system for both iPhone and iPad.
Posted By Christian de Looper