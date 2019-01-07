Digital Trends Live – CES 2019 – Day 1

Share

On today’s episode: While we are for sure going to run down all the hottest and most innovative tech announcements of CES 2019, we’re also hosting some amazing guests and panels. From the Impossible Burger and the future of food, to full haptic VR suits like Ready Player One, a 5G roundup with our Editor In Chief Jeremy Kaplan and we”re getting a first hand look at the latest foldable phones from Samsung and Royole, as we interview Samsung’s Suzanne de Silva, The Director of Product Strategy and Marketing and Bill Liu, Founder and CEO of Royole.