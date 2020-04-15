  1. Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: iPhone SE arrives, ‘The Fat Jewish,’ the Peacock launches

On Wednesday’s episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler talks the top tech stories, including (finally) the announcement of the iPhone SE, a coronavirus roundup (including how to check on your stimulus money), Peacock launches, behind the scenes of The Mandalorian, and more.

Trevor May

Minnesota Twins pitcher Trevor May, commissioner of the MLB The Show players only league, talks with Nibler about the 30 MLB players participating in the new charity league.

Ethan Arenson

Nibler then speaks with Ethan Arenson, head of digital safety at Verizon, who discusses keeping the internet safe for online learning, and the current status of digital classrooms.

Josh Ostrovsky

What is quarantine like for the King of Memes? Josh Ostrovsky, aka “The Fat Jewish,” talks about the live trivia show he is launching for charity.

At the intersection of technology and pop culture lies TBD with Adrien Warner and Jess Surbaugh. This week, they explore what people are turning to for new hobbies and entertainment while being stuck in quarantine.

