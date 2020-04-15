Disney is giving Star Wars fans more of what they love, courtesy of a documentary series focusing on the hit Disney+ show The Mandalorian — which will hopefully mean more of its adorable breakout star, Baby Yoda.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will premiere on Star Wars Day, May 4, on Disney’s streaming video service. The eight-part series will cover a different facet of The Mandalorian in each episode, and will feature behind-the-scenes footage, interviews with the cast and creative team, and roundtable conversations hosted by series creator Jon Favreau.

The episode topics announced by Disney so far include “the filmmaking process on The Mandalorian, the legacy of George Lucas’ Star Wars, how the cast brought the characters to life, the series’ groundbreaking technology, the artistry behind the show’s practical models, effects, and creatures, plus the creative influences, the iconic score, and connections to Star Wars characters and props from across the galaxy.”

The premiere of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is one of several big events Disney has planned for Star Wars Day, the celebration of the sci-fi saga held on May 4 each year. The annual event was borne of a pun on the franchise catchphrase “May The Force be with you,” which — after it was widely embraced by fans — became officially recognized by Lucasfilm and Disney in recent years.

Although The Mandalorian concluded its first season in December 2019 in the US, the series won’t finish its original run in most of Europe until May 1, several days before Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian premieres worldwide.

New episodes of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will debut every Friday on Disney+.

The first season of The Mandalorian introduced the titular bounty hunter and the Force-wielding toddler — officially known as “The Child” — he’s initially tasked with bringing to an ex-Imperial operative. He later rejects the original mission and takes The Child back, hoping to find a new, safe home for it, but both are pursued by another, even more brutal former Imperial officer.

Season 2 of The Mandalorian began filming during the first season’s run, with former Disney CEO Bob Iger later saying that the second season would premiere in October 2020. With so many television projects and movies now delayed by the coronavirus pandemic however, it’s not clear whether that premiere schedule has changed.

