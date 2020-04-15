Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, launched Wednesday for select Comcast customers, marking the networks official entry in the crowded field dominated by the likes of Netflix and Hulu.

The service will be available to Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex subscribers, who can access it by saying “Peacock” into their Xfinity Voice Remote. There’s no extra cost to access the service.

For everyone else, Peacock is slated to launch July 15, but NBC executives are discussing the possibility of moving that launch up sooner.

What exactly is Peacock?

Drawing on NBC’s vast library of content, Peacock launches with more than 600 movies and 400 series. The service will also feature live news, sports, late-night TV (including a new show with Jimmy Fallon), and even reality shows.

The crown jewel of Peacock’s TV lineup will undoubtedly be The Office, the long-running sitcom that has become one of the most popular shows in the streaming world, though The Office won’t be immediately available at launch. Other noteworthy shows on Peacock include Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, Downton Abbey, Friday Night Lights, and decades worth of Saturday Night Live, among other things. New episodes of shows like This Is Us will be available on Peacock the day after they air.

On the movie front, Peacock will offer films from the Universal, DreamWorks, and Illumination libraries, with titles like Jurassic Park, Jaws, and the Fast and the Furious franchise. Peacock will also be home to new movies, including some projects by DreamWorks.

How much will it cost?

Peacock comes in two flavors: Premium and Free.

The Premium version will have over 15,000 hours of content and it will cost $10 per month, or $15 per month to make it ad-free. Comcast/Cox Communications subscribers get the ad-supported version for free with their subscription (and they can pay $5 to get rid of ads).

The Free version will have a mere 7,500 hours of content, and will be ad-supported.

