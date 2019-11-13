On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Luke Larsen break down the biggest trending tech topics of the day, including the new Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro, Facebook Pay goes live, Google’s checking account, Disney+ opens big, Minecraft Earth, flying motorcycles, and more.

We then go to DT Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Kaplan, who discusses the five biggest things learned at the 2019 Internet of Things Next conference.

Kaplan then sits down with Kika Buhrmann, vice president of B2B USA at Nestlé Nespresso SA, who talks about how the company’s Nespresso Momento is the most intuitive coffee maker to date.

Drew Prindle is live with Oregon Senator Ron Wyden, who discusses how to hold tech executives accountable over privacy, and how the “Mind Your Own Business Act” could impact privacy and the behavior of tech companies.

Finally, we chat with Aylon Steinhart, co-founder and CEO of Eclipse Foods, and Thomas Bowman, co-founder and chief technology officer of Eclipse Foods, about pioneering plant-based dairy substitutes, as well as the scoop on their new ice cream.

