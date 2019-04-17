Digital Trends Live: All-digital Xbox One S, hyper-flavorful basil, and more

Share

On Wednesday’s episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Dan Gaul discussed trending tech news like an all-digital Xbox One S, how technology can be used to rebuild Notre Dame, and Qualcomm and Apple settling their legal disputes.

Later in the show, we welcomed CEO and founder of Structure Cycleworks, Loni Hull, to Digital Trends Live to talk about how mountain bikes are changing and incorporating linkage suspension.

We were also joined by Jim Carol of Gamechanger to discuss how the nonprofit is helping others with life-threatening illnesses. Comedian Barry Marder also dropped by to talk about his Amazon Prime comedy special, Letters From a Nut. DT Smart Home writer Jenny McGrath also stopped by to discuss how the Massachusetts Institute of Technology hacked horticulture to cultivate a hyper-flavorful basil plant.

