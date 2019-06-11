Share

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler and DT Producer Adrien Warner dig into the trending tech stories of the day, including highlights from E3, the Uber Elevate Summit, Portal’s new devices, the Beyond Burger’s arrival in stores, and a very special goodbye to the Mars Rover.

Later, Nibler welcomes Todd Weaver, founder and chief executive officer of Purism, to discuss the company’s dedication to online personal data privacy and security.

DT Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Kaplan then joins us from New York to speak with Neil Sweeney, founder and CEO of Killi, about how to control and monetize your own digital identity, and how to make money from your first-party data.

We’re also joined by Michael Mansouri, senior technology adviser at Hawkeye Systems, Inc., to talk about the company’s military-grade 360-degree camera, and taking 3D imaging to the next level using A.I.

Finally, we continue our coverage of E3 with DT correspondent Riley Winn, including a conversation with DJWheat (aka Marcus Graham), director of creator development at Twitch.