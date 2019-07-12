Share

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler and DT Producer Adrien Warner discuss the trending tech topics of the day, including Amazon’s Alexa-enabled robot, Facebook’s A.I. beats professional poker players, a bike lane delivery robot, Minecraft Earth, and more.

Joining the show again for our Tech Briefs segment is Flipboard Technology Editor Ken Yeung, who breaks down this week’s top tech stories, from the Nintendo Switch Lite to Amazon Prime Day.

Dr. Eric Dusseux, CEO of Bionik Laboratories, joins the show to discuss the evolution of robotics in physical therapy and how they can be more efficient than traditional human methods.

Nibler then talks with Dan Stampf, vice president of personal capital cash at Personal Capital, about the difference between standard savings and high-yield savings accounts and how consumers can take advantage of better interest rates.

Later we’re joined by Julie Singh, co-founder of Trip Outside, a vacation planning and gear rental destination for outdoor travel enthusiasts.

Finally, Nibler sits down with DT’s Ryan Waniata for Between the Streams, for a roundup of everything you need to know this week in entertainment, including HBO Max, Stranger Things season 3, Bill & Ted, and Spiderman: Far From Home.