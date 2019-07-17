Digital Trends Live: Emoji Day, Apollo 11 broadcast, drone flamethrowers

Share

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler and Luke Larsen, DT’s section editor for computing, discuss the biggest trending stories in tech. Topics include the celebration of Emoji Day, Google Maps’ addition of bikeshare information, the extended battery life of the new Nintendo Switch, an Apollo 11 “real-time” broadcast, and a functional flamethrower attachment for your drone.

Nibler is then joined by Chis Cooze, technical communications and training manager at Hasselblad, makers of the Hasselblad cameras used by Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong on the first moonwalk.

DT Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Kaplan sits down with Panna Sharma, chief executive officer of Lantern Pharma, to discuss how A.I. can be used to develop new forms of tailored cancer treatments.

Finally, Nibler and DT Senior Editor Caleb Denison talk about the vulnerabilities of smart TVs, and how to protect yourself from the inherent security flaws in most smart TVs