Digital Trends
Gaming

It’s not the upgrade we expected, but Nintendo reveals a new juiced-up Switch

Gabe Gurwin
By
nintendo switch new model better battery longer life 2

Nintendo was previously rumored to have two separate Nintendo Switch systems on the way, including the Nintendo Switch Lite announced just last week. Now, we have confirmation of the second system, but it isn’t exactly the “Pro” model we expected. Instead, it will feature a beefier battery, so you’ll be all set for when Pokémon Sword and Shield launch later this year.

Arriving in August, the new version of Nintendo Switch appears to be replacing the original 2017 system, as it is otherwise identical aside from the battery. While the original system’s battery lasts anywhere from 2.5 hours to 6.5 hours, depending on the game you’re playing, the updated system will last between 4.5 hours and 9 hours. Not only is this a very substantial increase, but it is also about two hours more than what the Switch Lite will be capable of. It makes perfect sense to have it launch around the same time as the smaller system, as Nintendo doesn’t want its least-expensive Switch offering to also last the longest.

The new Nintendo Switch will come in the same gray and neon red and blue configurations as the current model. A special Dragon Quest XI S console will also include the upgraded system, and the consoles will be the same price as the Switch currently in stores. Additionally, if you want to purchase some different Joy-Con controllers, Nintendo announced new Joy-Con sets — blue and neon yellow as well as neon purple and neon orange. Now you can match your favorite Splatoon 2 ink color with a controller!

What’s still unclear is whether this is the last version of Nintendo Switch we’ll see. Nintendo recently filed a trademark with the Israeli government for “Nintendo Switch Do,” as reported by Dutch tech site Let’s Go Digital. Community members speculate this could be short for “digital only,” and could again be a cheaper alternative to the standard Switch. If this is the case, however, Nintendo will need to seriously consider bundling a memory card in so players will be able to download more than one game at a time. In some cases, a game’s file can be too large to download onto a Switch that has nothing else installed.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best post-Prime Day deals 2019: 4K TV, wireless earbuds, and Walmart discounts
Up Next

Best Walmart 4K TV Deals: Samsung and Vizio discounted after Prime Day
nintendo switch lite design specs price editions release date 1
Gaming

Get ready for the Nintendo Switch Lite with cool new accessories

The Nintendo Switch Lite drops the dock for ultimate portability, but that doesn't mean you won't need a few accessories. From extra controllers to chargers to memory cards, you'll have plenty to choose from come September 20.
Posted By Steven Petite
Nintendo switch lite new console mobile on the go undocked built in controllers
Gaming

How does the Switch Lite stack up against Nintendo Switch?

Nintendo recently announced the new Switch Lite console, a handheld-only version of the original Switch. When comparing Nintendo Switch vs. Switch Lite, which differences should you know?
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
super mario party how to unlock characters challenge road guide unlockables 4 720x720
Gaming

The Switch Lite is handheld only, which will make some games hard to play

The Nintendo Switch Lite drops docked mode for a handheld only gaming experience. It will play practically every game in the console's library, but several games will either be inaccessible or impractical to play on Switch Lite.
Posted By Steven Petite
nintendo switch lite design specs price editions release date 1
Gaming

The Nintendo Switch Lite is real, and here's what we know so far

Nintendo is planning to launch a smaller version of its Switch system, with several features changed. Here is everything we know about the Nintendo Switch Lite so far, including release date and price.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best gaming deals for prime day on switch and xbox 2019
Deals

We have all the biggest gaming deals you can find on Amazon Prime Day

Prime Day is here! If you aren't sure which Prime Day gaming deals are available for PS4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch, we have you covered. Now you can get to playing those games at big discounts.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
AMD Ryzen 9 3900x
Computing

AMD or Intel? We take a look at the pros and cons of both processors

When it comes to selecting a CPU for your PC, there's no shortage of chips for you to choose from. With Ryzen, Threadripper, and Core i9 CPUs though, the AMD vs. Intel argument is muddier than ever.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
logitech g502 lightspeed review 02
Computing

The Logitech G502 Lightspeed is the wireless gaming mouse of your dreams

Logitech's G502 Lightspeed represents the pinnacle of wireless gaming rodents. It's fast, accurate, and wireless charging means that you never even need to think about plugging a cable in. But is the price worth paying?
Posted By Jon Martindale
god of war director hidden message may hint sequel
Gaming

This Prime Day Sony PS4 bundle deal comes with God of War and Days Gone

Amazon is currently offering a PS4 Pro bundle with the games God of War and Days Gone at a substantial discount. God of War was one of our favorite games of 2018, and it can be played in 4K on PS4 Pro.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Presidents; Day Sale
Deals

Walmart Prime Day sale: 4K TV, Apple Watch, and Nintendo Switch Deals

The Walmart Prime Day sale continues to go strong as the first day of Amazon's 48-hour deals event comes to a close. There are loads of great Apple Watch, Nintendo Switch, and 4K TV deals going on right now.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
corsair hyperx headsets amazon prime day deal hs60
Deals

Looking for a gaming headset? Amazon cuts prices of Corsair and HyperX for Prime

Whether you’re building a gaming setup or looking to upgrade, now’s your chance to score amazing deals on gaming headphones. The HyperX Cloud II and the Corsair HS60 are both available at hefty discounts for Amazon Prime Day.
Posted By Erica Katherina
The Division 2 review
Gaming

Grab these hot video game deals before Amazon Prime Day is over

Amazon's Prime Day is almost over, but you still have a chance to grab some hot deals on some of the best video games and accessories. From PS4 to Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, these are the deals you can still get.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Tetris Effect Epic Games Store virtual reality VR oculus htc vive rift
News

Tetris Effect, no longer a PS4 exclusive, hits Epic Games Store with VR support

Originally a PS4 exclusive, Tetris Effect is coming to PC gamers and can be purchased on the Epic Games Store. It will feature support for VR, ultrawide monitors, and 4K or above resolution.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
how to play monster hunter world iceborne beta screen 1
Gaming

Everything we know about Monster Hunter World: Iceborne

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne adds the largest region in the game to date alongside new monsters, mechanics, and much more. The expansion launches on PS4 and Xbox One on September 6.
Posted By Steven Petite
power a wireless gamecube style controller deal poweraswitchoutandabout
Gaming

Play Smash the right way with this PowerA Switch controller Prime Day deal

Amazon is currently offering the PowerA GameCube-style wireless Switch controller for $27, down from its typical $50 price. The controller is perfect for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin