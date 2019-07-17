Share

Nintendo was previously rumored to have two separate Nintendo Switch systems on the way, including the Nintendo Switch Lite announced just last week. Now, we have confirmation of the second system, but it isn’t exactly the “Pro” model we expected. Instead, it will feature a beefier battery, so you’ll be all set for when Pokémon Sword and Shield launch later this year.

Arriving in August, the new version of Nintendo Switch appears to be replacing the original 2017 system, as it is otherwise identical aside from the battery. While the original system’s battery lasts anywhere from 2.5 hours to 6.5 hours, depending on the game you’re playing, the updated system will last between 4.5 hours and 9 hours. Not only is this a very substantial increase, but it is also about two hours more than what the Switch Lite will be capable of. It makes perfect sense to have it launch around the same time as the smaller system, as Nintendo doesn’t want its least-expensive Switch offering to also last the longest.

The new Nintendo Switch will come in the same gray and neon red and blue configurations as the current model. A special Dragon Quest XI S console will also include the upgraded system, and the consoles will be the same price as the Switch currently in stores. Additionally, if you want to purchase some different Joy-Con controllers, Nintendo announced new Joy-Con sets — blue and neon yellow as well as neon purple and neon orange. Now you can match your favorite Splatoon 2 ink color with a controller!

What’s still unclear is whether this is the last version of Nintendo Switch we’ll see. Nintendo recently filed a trademark with the Israeli government for “Nintendo Switch Do,” as reported by Dutch tech site Let’s Go Digital. Community members speculate this could be short for “digital only,” and could again be a cheaper alternative to the standard Switch. If this is the case, however, Nintendo will need to seriously consider bundling a memory card in so players will be able to download more than one game at a time. In some cases, a game’s file can be too large to download onto a Switch that has nothing else installed.