Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Fitbit’s Versa 2, Facebook promises transparency, and more

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Dan Gaul talk the trending tech topics of the day, including Fitbit’s Versa 2 upgrade, Microsoft may debut a dual-screen Surface, Facebook promises political ad transparency, SpaceX’s levitating Starhopper rocket, a self-driving car racing league, and more.

Later, we’re joined by Rehan Jalil, founder and chief executive officer of Securti.ai, who talks about data privacy, cloud security, and California’s upcoming new Consumer Privacy Act.

Steve Potash, president and CEO of Rakuten OverDrive, discusses the growing use of technology in education, inclusive learning, and their new app Sora.

Finally, we welcome Justin Barad, CEO and co-founder of Osso VR, to talk about virtual environments used to train upcoming medical doctors to perform surgery.

Digital Trends Live: Google Stadia update, 2020 Corvette, SpaceX Crew Dragon

mid engined chevrolet corvette news rumors specs 2020 stingray

Digital Trends Live: Asus gaming phone, Hyperloop’s pod racing win, and more

episode 176 asus rog gaming smartphone

Digital Trends Live: Apple wants Intel’s modems, Toyota’s Olympic robots

episode 177 toyota robots tokyo 2020

On this episode of Jargon, we invest in learning the lingo of retirement planning

jargon episode 8 featured img 190719 2x

Digital Trends Live: Antitrust review of big tech, UPS goes drone, and more

episode 178 ups drone

Digital Trends Live: Galaxy Fold fix, iPhone 11 video, Al Roker, and more

epsode 179 iphone 11 render 1

Digital Trends Live: Apple buys Intel’s modems, Ford has Spin scooters, and more

Digital Trends Live: 5G iPhones, Fortnite World Cup, Siri is listening, and more