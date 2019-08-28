On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Dan Gaul talk the trending tech topics of the day, including Fitbit’s Versa 2 upgrade, Microsoft may debut a dual-screen Surface, Facebook promises political ad transparency, SpaceX’s levitating Starhopper rocket, a self-driving car racing league, and more.

Later, we’re joined by Rehan Jalil, founder and chief executive officer of Securti.ai, who talks about data privacy, cloud security, and California’s upcoming new Consumer Privacy Act.

Steve Potash, president and CEO of Rakuten OverDrive, discusses the growing use of technology in education, inclusive learning, and their new app Sora.

Finally, we welcome Justin Barad, CEO and co-founder of Osso VR, to talk about virtual environments used to train upcoming medical doctors to perform surgery.