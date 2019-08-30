On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler and Renee Abousamra of Brandlive break down the biggest trending tech topics of the day, including Google’s claim that iPhones were open to hackers for years, Nike’s Siri-controlled smart shoes, the upcoming Hololens 2, how graphene may save us from mosquitoes, and more.

Next, we take a closer look at the upcoming IFA 2019, the world’s leading trade show for consumer electronics, which takes place in Berlin next week. We discuss the upcoming launches of new technology, from TVs to home appliances.

Brad Williams, head of communications for Mercari, then joins us to discuss the company’s app, which allows users to sell and ship items all in one place and is one of the fastest-growing marketplace apps in the U.S.

And it’s Friday, which means another edition of our Between the Streams segment, where we cover the biggest stories in entertainment from the past week, including the new Star Wars trailer (could Rey be a Sith?!), Ms. Marvel, and the state of the players still in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.