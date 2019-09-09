Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Nest Hub Max review, Pixel 4 leak, iPhone 11 preview

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler welcomes DT Content Manager Hanif Jackson to discuss today’s trending tech topics, including a Google Nest Hub Max review, a Pixel 4 leak, Bugatti’s new limited-edition Chiron, a dubious record for EA on Reddit, and much more.

Steven Morris, chief executive officer of BIOLIFE4D, joins the program to discuss the company’s 3D-printed mini-heart and the medical impact of 3D printing. Editor’s Note: the text during the segment reads “fully functioning” but the 3D printed heart is a mini-heart and not a fully functioning human heart.

We then talk expectations for the Apple iPhone 11 with Contributing Editor Andy Boxall, who joins us to talk about the iPhone, as well as other products to be announced at the Apple event.

Finally, we welcome Meenaz Sunderji, senior vice president at Zafin, to talk about the algorithm behind your car payment, and how consumers should be thinking about their financial profile.

