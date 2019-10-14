Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Fortnite season 10, Pixel 4 event, Disney+ offerings

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Nicole Raney dig into the biggest trending tech topics of the day, including the season 10 ending of Fortnite, the upcoming Google Pixel 4 event, Blizzard’s reduced Hearthstone suspension, Disney+ content, and more.

We then speak with Emmanuelle Quilès, president of Janssen France, about using VR to better understand schizophrenia, and about the company’s Schizolab program and its benefits.

DT Editor-in-Chief Jeremy Kaplan then joins us from New York to talk with Paul Pawlowski and David Check, executive producers of the new Starz docuseries Leavenworth, about re-creating past events and military trials.

Finally, Kaplan speaks with Daniel Krook, chief technology officer of Call for Code, and Josep Rafols, project lead at Call for Code winner Prometeo, who discuss Prometeo’s A.I. platform, which monitors firefighter health and safety.

