Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: Black Friday recap, Cyber Monday coverage

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, Greg Nibler and DT Managing Editor Nick Mokey host our special Cyber Monday supershow, where they discuss the top trending tech news, including a recap of Black Friday, A.I. cameras being used to catch Australian drivers, Facebook’s photo-portability tool, the new social media network from Wikipedia’s co-founder, and more.

We then turn to our special Cyber Monday coverage, where DT’s editorial staff join the show to cover the biggest deals of the day, scouring through thousands of online deals on products including smart home devices, vacuums, toys, games and gaming bundles, kitchen gadgets, laptops, cameras and accessories, audio and video, automotive accessories, innovative tech, and much, much more.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Cyber Monday Streaming Device Deals: Amazon, Apple, Google, and Roku

amazon fire tv stick vs 4k cube 2019

Get the best Amazon Cyber Monday 2019 deals: Huge discounts continue [Updated]

Amazon Cyber Monday

Best Amazon Black Friday 2019 Deals on 4K TVs, Apple iPad, AirPods, and Echo

amazon black friday deals bf

Best Buy Cyber Monday Deals 2019: 4K TV, laptop, and Apple sales

best buy cyber monday deals americans are expecting to spend 6 million on

Digital Trends Live: HoloLens 2 and Stadia available, James Dean is back

episode 251 maxresdefault

Digital Trends Live: Death Stranding, Disney+ review, and wooden cartoons

episode 252 death stranding logo

Digital Trends Live: #boycottuber, MIT’s mini cheetah robots, SpaceX launch

Digital Trends Live: Disney+ debuts, Snap Spectacles 3, Google Stadia’s lineup