Digital Trends Live: Black Friday recap, Cyber Monday coverage

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, Greg Nibler and DT Managing Editor Nick Mokey host our special Cyber Monday supershow, where they discuss the top trending tech news, including a recap of Black Friday, A.I. cameras being used to catch Australian drivers, Facebook’s photo-portability tool, the new social media network from Wikipedia’s co-founder, and more.

We then turn to our special Cyber Monday coverage, where DT’s editorial staff join the show to cover the biggest deals of the day, scouring through thousands of online deals on products including smart home devices, vacuums, toys, games and gaming bundles, kitchen gadgets, laptops, cameras and accessories, audio and video, automotive accessories, innovative tech, and much, much more.

Editors' Recommendations