  1. Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live: COVID-19 continues, new 14″ MacBook Pro, and more

By

On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Luke Larsen discuss the top-trending stories in tech, including additional coronavirus complications, a new 14-inch MacBook Pro, BMW’s i4 electric concept car, a DARPA challenge, and more.

DT Senior Editor Drew Prindle joins the show for a new segment about bold solutions for big problems, including data storage using DNA and 3D-printed rockets.

Barry Conlin

Barry Conlin, founder and chief executive officer of Overhaul, talks about avoiding supply chain disruption, and how companies need an agile supply chain in order to survive.

Sravan Puttagunta

Nibler then speaks with Sravan Puttagunta, founder and CEO of Go360, about the future of on-demand transportation and the company’s all-electric vehicle ride sharing.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Roomba robots for 2020

my amazon wish list roomba

How a puzzle game could help scientists find a coronavirus cure

coronavirus cure foldit protein folding game tem

Can a second game studio help stem Google Stadia’s struggles?

google stadia review rs 4

Could cellular seafood take pressure off Earth’s overfished oceans?

Cellular Seafood BlueNalu

The best monitors for photo editing

BenQ PD3200U review

The best iPad keyboard cases

iPad Pro (2018) review

The best Fitbit for any activity or sport

The best electric shavers

The best sunrise alarm clocks

Best Surface Pro accessories

The best pet tech products

best pet tech bytes 2

The best DIY home security systems

Nest Secure top

The best outdoor grills

z grills elite 900 5

The best air fryers

The best zombie video games of all time