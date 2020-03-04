On this episode of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Luke Larsen discuss the top-trending stories in tech, including additional coronavirus complications, a new 14-inch MacBook Pro, BMW’s i4 electric concept car, a DARPA challenge, and more.

DT Senior Editor Drew Prindle joins the show for a new segment about bold solutions for big problems, including data storage using DNA and 3D-printed rockets.

Barry Conlin

Barry Conlin, founder and chief executive officer of Overhaul, talks about avoiding supply chain disruption, and how companies need an agile supply chain in order to survive.

Sravan Puttagunta

Nibler then speaks with Sravan Puttagunta, founder and CEO of Go360, about the future of on-demand transportation and the company’s all-electric vehicle ride sharing.

