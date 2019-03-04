Share

On episode 77 of Digital Trends Live, DT’s live morning show, hosts Greg Nibler and Luke Larsen basked in the rare sunny day and in the hottest stories from the world of tech.

Top news of the day: Twitter is testing new moderation features, including giving users the ability to hide replies, thus allowing people to avoid seeing unwanted comments on their posts. Given the fact that nearly every conversation on Twitter seems to devolve into meandering rage and mob mentalities, it could be a welcome feature for those who hate Twitter but can’t seem to quit.

If you’ve wanted to buy a Tesla but have balked at the price, you’re in luck: Tesla announced that it will be offering a $35,000 model of the electric vehicle. Customers can place their orders on Tesla’s website.

In other Elon Musk-related news, SpaceX was set to test its new crew-bearing craft, the Crew Dragon. On March 2, the Dragon delivered a mannequin (equipped with a spacesuit) to the International Space Station.

If you’re a Star Wars fan who can’t afford a spot on a commercial space flight, you can still visit a galaxy far, far away by checking out the upcoming Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction at Disneyland. The Hollywood Reporter recently published a preview of Galaxy’s Edge, which has rides, shops, restaurants, and even droids.

Later in the show, DT Senior Editor Les Shu sat down to talk with Jordana Abraham, Samantha Fishbein, and Aleen Kuperman, the founders of Betches Media, a “female millennial-focused media company” that boasts a suite of podcasts, an e-commerce store, and a new dating app call Ship.

“We’ve been friends since we were 10 years old,” Kuperman said. “We grew up in the same town, and we ended up going to college together … and we lived together our senior year. The idea came out as a response to ‘bro culture,’ and we realized there is no counterpart to the ‘bro’ that represents women in the same way.”

Digital Trends Live airs at 9 a.m. PT from Monday through Friday , with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage, and be sure to watch live for the chance to win occasional prizes.